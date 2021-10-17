Options available to avoid defaulting on loans

Attorney-at-law at DunnCox, Topaz Johnson said there are options for companies seeking to prevent a loan default.

Speaking on #MoneyMovesJa with Kalilah Reynolds, Johnson described a loan default as a breach of any covenant of a loan agreement, noting that it can be inclusive of any circumstances that may adversely affect the feasibility of the loan from the lender's perspective.

In other words, a borrower breaches or defaults on a loan contract if he or she fails or refuses to perform the obligations under the contract, or if he/she performs them imperfectly without having a lawful excuse to do so.

However, according to the lawyer, not all defaults attract the same consequence, with those actions usually determined by the provisions of the contract.

“[For example], the contact may say one missed payment constitutes an event of default but the loan agreement may have been negotiated so that it adds some flexibility and the number of days after which the non-payment is not made may be increased and may mean there's not an event of default,” she said.

Following an event of default, a lender has the right to cancel a commitment, declare that funds advanced are immediately repayable with interest or declare that the funds are repayable on demand. Under a secured loan, the lender also has rights to take steps to enforce the security. However, the lender has to send notice of their intention to enforce the security. Actions also depend on the type of security that the borrower has given and the type of interest in law that the lender has.

“Under a mortgage for instance, one option the lender has is the power of sale and this allows the lender to contract directly with a purchaser of the property and sell that property to the purchaser,” Johnson explained.

She said in the event a company exhausts what's allowable in the loan contract, the immediate step would be to have a candid conversation with the lender to explain the circumstances and negotiate a proposal for the restructuring of the debt to prevent a default of the loan. She said negotiation could, for instance, allow for a longer period for pay.

Johnson added that bankrupt companies, facing a default situation, can also benefit from provisions, including a temporary stay of proceedings, under Jamaica's Insolvency Act.

“The Insolvency Act is a fairly complex piece of legislation but it may be worthwhile for a borrower in this situation to seek some advice to see whether it should take advantage of the provisions and how it does so because it can be a very useful piece of legislation for borrowers,” said Johnson.

In the meantime, Johnson has advised companies to remain conscious and monitor expectations under loan agreements to ensure they do not end up with events of default in the first place.

She said companies should also ensure at the onset of agreements that the terms of the contract are suitable for the business and the purpose of the loan.

Businesses are typically eligible for three categories of loans term, revolving and demand facilities.

Term loans are made for a period of time and defined by the contract and early repayment can be determined by the lender or offered by the borrower under the contractual provisions.

Revolving loans allow the borrower to either repay in part or the entire loan and require the lender to advance the funds again, while demand facilities don't have fixed times for repayment and a loan can be determined or demanded by a lender without notice. Overdrafts are popular examples.