Pack Zone creates space for eco-friendly products

STARTING a business in the current pandemic may seem extremely risky for most but not so for Kirk Radway, who saw an opportunity arising from Jamaica's transition to a green economy.

Radway, an attorney-at-law, launched PackZone.net, an e-commerce platform, in June. According to the company's website, it sells “affordable and high-quality eco-friendly packaging products in Jamaica” by offering volume discounts. Among the items listed on the website are eco-bags, bagasse lunch boxes, paper bags, cups and lids, among others.

“The uniqueness of our model is that it allows us to target multiple markets. We sell our products at wholesale quantities [by the case], so both resellers and wholesalers are targeted. We also aim to target industries such as restaurants, hotels and manufacturing with our products. With volume discounts available at competitive wholesale prices, we think this is a unique approach,” he told Jamaica Observer in an e-mailed response.

“The company was formed in order to provide a multichannel ordering system for both B2B [business-to-business] and B2C [business-to-consumer] customers,” Radway continued, explaining further that the website offers customers three options for payment — bank transfers, debit and credit card payments, as well as cash on delivery.

What's more, customers who would like to place large-volume orders can e-mail Pack Zone directly or call the number provided on the website. They can also place orders via WhatsApp or direct messages on Instagram and Facebook, the CEO said, adding that he relies on “social media to get the word out about our sales and promotions”.

In fact, leading up to the company's launch in June the CEO said he had a social media blitz of ads and viral messages, along with email campaigns, that included discounts on all the products on the website.

Though Radway is from the Mandeville area, Pack Zone is based at Garmex Freezone in Kingston where it employs two staff members to manage warehouse operations on location. So far, he said, the location has proved ideal as it facilitates all the company's needs, especially allowing for ease of free islandwide delivery. At present, the company has a delivery partnership with Doorway Express, a courier service to which it has outsourced its transportation of goods.

However, the founder of Pack Zone envisions expanding delivery points in the future as the company grows. “We are also intending to have delivery hubs across the island at strategic locations,” Radway told Sunday Finance.

He added: “In the next 2-5 years I would love for Pack Zone to have grown into one of the leading online e-commerce platforms in Jamaica, eventually expanding our product offerings, meanwhile also expanding the distribution side of the business to get a foothold in that market.”

In terms of employment, the company earlier this month advertised for sales representatives on its Facebook and Instagram pages. Radway shared that as the company grows, he hopes to maintain a standard of high-quality customer service and high-quality products.

So, why did Radway choose to combine e-commerce with eco-friendly products? He admitted that the Jamaican Government's ban on single-use plastics — shopping bags, straws, food containers — contributed to his decision.

“The idea came about due to the changing dynamic of the economic landscape. The ways companies and customers are operating are changing and I thought this would be a good opportunity to take advantage of the changes and also offer customers a unique option while offering eco-friendly, high-quality products,” he elaborated.

Though, at the moment the company gets most of its supplies from importation, Radway has plans to integrate more locally made products in the company's offerings in the near future.