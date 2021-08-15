Palace Amusement outfits its cinemas with hi-tech laser projectors

Jamaica's sole cinema chain Palace Amusement Company has outfitted its venues with hi-tech, Christie laser projectors for enhanced and quality viewing. Long-standing Christie clients, Palace Amusement's 16 screens throughout the country have all been equipped with projectors from the Christie brand. With brightness levels for varying screen sizes from boutique to mainstream to premium large format (PLF), Christie's proprietary RGB pure laser technology takes audiences to new worlds of colour and contrast with a choice of 2K or 4K systems.

The laser projectors are all 3D capable delivering greater than 95 per cent of the Rec 2020 colour space. Christie's RGB pure laser projectors have been embraced by exhibitors around the world as the best replacements for lamp-based projection systems and new installations.

Christie brand well sought after

In Latin America and the Caribbean, major cinema chains in Brazil, Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Colombia have deployed these systems in their mainstream auditoriums. Palace Amusement's most recent cinema, the four-screen multiplex in Portmore Pines, St Catherine, features Christie digital cinema projection throughout.

These include an RGB pure laser projector, the first of its kind in the country, which was installed by Cinema Equipment & Supplies. The Sunshine Palace multiplex, located in the new Sunshine Outlet Mall, has a seating capacity for 674 people. The main screen is equipped with the Christie CP2315-RGB projector featuring Christie RealLaser™ illumination, while the remaining three screens have the Christie CP2215 model. Palace Amusement also installed another Christie CP2315-RGB pure laser projector in its flagship Carib 5 cinemas in Kingston.

Reliable brand for Palace Amusement over the years

Commenting on Palace Amusement outfitting its cinemas with the Christie brands, Chief Technical Officer Shawn Smith reported, “We have continuously trusted on the brand for its cutting-edge technology and the truth is that our Christie projectors have always been very reliable.”

According to him, “At ShowEast we saw a demonstration of Christie's RGB pure laser projectors and we were very pleased with their light output. The brightness and picture quality were excellent and because of this we had to have it as a first in this region.”

Palace Amusement Company currently operates four cinemas – Carib 5 with 1,355 seats and Palace Cineplex with 349 seats, both in Kingston; Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay, which has 845 seats; and the new Sunshine Palace in St Catherine.