PanJam spends more on delayed ROK Hotel, APO, stock split on hold

The 168-room ROK Hotel property won't be completed until November this year. The delay have forced PanJam Investment Limited to pump more cash into the development than initially budgeted. But Chairman Stephen Facey maintains that the adjustment is nominal.

“There certainly is a financial impact as a result of the delay, this is reasonably modest...the project is being brought in line with our expectations and we expect to complete the project pretty close to our budget,” Facey said.

The property, which was slated for completion in 2020, had an initial price tag of between US$30 to US$40 million.

The ROK Hotel, formerly the Oceana Hotel, sits at the corner of King Street and Ocean Boulevard in downtown Kingston on the waterfront. It's the first property in the region which will boast the tapestry collection by Hilton. The property is multipurpose including retail, on-site entertainment and commercial office space with ROK Residences on the top four floors.

Speaking at PanJam's annual general meeting on Thursday last, newly appointed CEO Joanna Banks said, “The project's timeline has been negatively affected by COVID-19, particularly in the importation of materials.”

Notwithstanding the challenges, she noted that the hotel will open in December just in time for the holiday season. In fact, residencies will go on sale in a few weeks.

In terms of some of the other PanJam real estate businesses, the Aloft Miami Airport Hotel and the Courtyard by Marriott Kingston were adversely affected by low occupancy in 2020, but the company is looking to improve returns over the next two to three years.

Banks noted that occupancy levels were stable throughout 2020, highlighting that property income grew by eight per cent when compared to 2019. Other income was also boosted by gains from the sale of the Bamboo Avenue property in Kingston.

The PanJam CEO said the company is assessing developments in the equities market as it evaluates previously announced plans to go back to the market to raise capital.

“As to the alternative public offering (APO), we continue to evaluate it, same for the stock spilt and execution of both will be dependent on prevailaing market conditions,” Banks added.

Without saying much about future investment plans of the firm, the CEO stressed that PanJam is prepared to take on any investment opportunity which it deems valuable to its shareholders.

“The pipeline is healthy and we continue to evaluate those investment options. When we are at a place where we can share that information of a definitive path forward, then we will share it with all our shareholders,” she stated.

The company's first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2021 showed that PanJam has already started to recovery with net profit of $1.01 billion for the first three months of the year. The improvement comes on the back of a 57 per cent decline in net profit for the 2020 year.

In response to the downturn in revenue and profitability arising from the effects of the pandemic, PanJam management took certain measures to contain costs and manage cash flows. With those measures now in place, the management is of the opinion that the company retains sufficient cash resources and access to additional financing to ensure that it is able to meet its obligations as and when they fall due.