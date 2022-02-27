Paper shortage

AMG Paper and Packaging is seeking new markets to source its paper as the company grapples with supply chain disruptions and lack of sufficient space to store key raw material.

AMG produces corrugated cardboard packaging which is used for storing and transporting goods. The company sourced its paper mainly from the United States; however, it is now facing a new battle even when accounting for the new risks emerging out of Eastern Europe and growth in exports by its clients.

“There is a major issue with the paper, and not only in transportation but also getting paper, which is a major problem. To get the rolls out of the US is an issue. Right now, we're trying to get rolls from anywhere we can get it from. Our raw material paper is a very large item and we need large spaces for it. That's something we're looking now and the board knows that we need this new space. Even though this warehouse is not large enough, it will help us to increase our raw materials that we have here,” stated General Manager Michael Chin at the company's virtual annual general meeting held last Thursday.

Companies have faced issues with clearance at various ports in the US due to the backlog of ships being processed at the various locations.

Chin added, “We're purchasing our raw materials from other countries, including out of Europe, which is a problem now versus out of the [United] States. We're still managing at this time but that's something we have to keep our fingers on, and we are increasing the amount of rolls we can keep at the facility. We're being open about where we purchase our rolls as we don't have a choice. Spacing is an issue that we're working on as well.”

AMG secured a 10,000-square-foot facility next to its existing location, which should bring greater efficiency and savings to the business. The facility is scheduled to open at the end of March as the company's quarter ends today (February 28). The company spent over $100 million on the location, which was facilitated by a bond from PROVEN Wealth Limited.

Acting Chairman Metry Seaga believes that the facility will give the company the footing it needs to look for more business locally and in the export market.

“What we've done is purchased and erected a 10,000-square-foot facility right beside the existing facility that we had. We have purchased additional equipment which makes our process faster and more productive. That, in and of itself, is going to allow us to go out and seek more business, be able to produce faster for better quality, and give our management team the ability to go out there and sell more. We feel that the move has made us more efficient, effective, and able to produce more at a cheaper price,” said Seaga.

However, he was cautious about giving any timelines or projections that will come from the new facility due to the fact that the equipment is still being installed.

“We have never been able to, as a company, go out and target new and meaningful ways because of the capacity issues that we had. So, what this is doing is treating the capacity issue to start with. When we see what the demand is, then we will decide on how many shifts we operate on. It's very difficult at this point to give any details as to what new business will come in and what business we can do in the facility. It is an expansion in equipment and facilities that will allow us to be more productive, even if we don't get any more business.”

Though oil prices are skyrocketing globally, Seaga noted that utility expenses made up a small fraction of AMG's annualised expenses. He did note that the board has challenged management to look at other means such as renewable resources and other energy sources. AMG's electricity costs totalled $11.11 million relative to the expenses of $493.45 million in its 2021 financial year.

The company has also pursued a more conservative strategy on receivables following a client going into receivership with a $5-million balance relative to the $105.06 million in total trade and other receivables in 2021. AMG is waiting on the trustees to determine what can be salvaged from the company's assets.

“The board had told us to put things in place for our customers, especially new customers [who] would have to fill out the requisite forms. Our ongoing customers also now have to make sure [that] once they reach a certain space on the chart between seven to 14 days, at a certain point, they can no longer get service from us. We're monitoring them so this doesn't happen again,” Chin added.

AMG's revenue jumped by 55 per cent in the first quarter (November 30) to $270 million due to the reduction in curfew hours and recovery in the domestic manufacturing sector. This was accompanied by a 217 per cent rise in net profit to $35.19 million, which is the company's best performance since listing in July 2011. This represents $0.07 earnings per share and 58 per cent of 2021's net profit, with a higher tax bill due to the Junior Market's tax remission expiring. AMG's total assets improved by 20 per cent to $971.42 million due to the growth in inventories and receivables to $206.77 million and $151.14 million, respectively. Shareholders' equity rose by 14 per cent to $643.13 million.