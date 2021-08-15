Pesky ABM issue solved

Dear Claudienne,

I have read some of your columns and I would like to express my gratitude for the assistance that you have offered to many ordinary Jamaicans like myself. I do hope some of that assistance can be extended to me.

On February 3, 2021, about 9:00 am, I did a series of transactions at an ABM located at the Slipe Road, Cross Roads, Scotiabank branch. I do not know the machine number, however, it was the second machine from the left when standing facing the bank.

I first withdrew $5000 from my Sagicor bank account using the same ABM and this transaction was successful. I then deposited this amount to my Scotia bank account in the form of a $5000 note. This amount was reflected on the ABM screen as successful, however, I did not receive a receipt as I selected the option to add more cash.

I then tried to deposit $3800 in the form of $100 and $50 notes. The machine kept sending out the notes as the screen flashed a grey colour until it finally accepted them. However, it would not accept the last $100 and it ended up depositing $3700 instead. I was then given a receipt by the machine but I was not seeing where a total of $8700 was deposited. I was only seeing where $3050 was deposited in total. So, there was an outstanding $5650 that had not been credited to my account.

I then went to my office and contacted the call centre, and was advised to send an email explaining what had occurred to the customer care centre. I sent emails to both customercare-jam@scotiabank.com and customer-jam@scotiabank.com on the following dates: February 3, March 6 and April 22. The emails sent consisted of the dispute letters, receipts from the ABM and screenshots of the transactions. The centre responded to the emails to let me know that they had forwarded all the details to the Cross Roads branch.

I called the centre again on Monday, February 15, 2021 at about 10:09 am and spoke to an agent. She sent an email to the team at the Cross Roads branch and told me that they would contact me by the Wednesday of that week. They did not contact me. She also made it known to me that those ABMs are managed by the processing team, so it is possible that the money would be automatically credited to my account. She also told me that I should expect to receive the dispute form within 24 hours and that it would take 60-90 days to have the issue sorted out.

I then called the customer care centre again on May 12, 2021 to check on the progress of the issue. I spoke to an agent by the name of Kimberley who escalated the problem once more, as she said it had been escalated a few times before. She also said that I should expect a call from the bank within two to three hours. Someone from the Scotia Centre called around 5:40 pm that evening and told me they were still investigating and I should expect a call in 24 hours. They have not called.

I then called the customer care centre again on Saturday May 29, 2021, at about 9:57 am, and spoke to an agent with a Spanish accent. She said that someone from the branch will call me within 24-48 hours. I explained to her that I had called a few times before and that all the agents had told me the same thing. She was surprised that they had not contacted me. She also copied the branch manager on the email and told me that I should expect a call soon. Again, no one has called me.

I then called the following Thursday, June 3, 2021, and was transferred to a supervisor who expressed surprised that no one had contacted me. She said that they were still investigating the matter. She promised to contact me herself within 24 hours after speaking to them about the issue. She has not contacted me.

I called the centre again on June 17, 2021 about 3:08 pm and spoke to an agent with a Spanish accent. She escalated the matter as the other agents did and copied the branch manager along with the assistant managers. She also promised to personally follow the issue, however, I still have not received a phone call or an email from the bank.

I also sent an email to scotiaservice-jam@scotiabank.com on Friday, July 2, 2021 and I am still not in receipt of a response!

I am very disappointed as especially during these trying times when money is hard to come by, Scotia has decided to ignore my issue and has failed to contact me. This just shows how little they actually care about their customers and proves that their only motive is to make money.

Your assistance in this matter is appreciated and I encourage you to continue doing good.

JW

Dear JW

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with Scotiabank and on July 28, 2021 the bank sent the column the following email. “Thank you for bringing the matter regarding our customer JW to our attention. An investigation was conducted into the matter and we have taken the necessary steps to resolve the concerns. We have also communicated this to Ms JW who has confirmed her satisfaction with the resolution. Scotiabank takes all customer complaints seriously and again, apologises for her unsatisfactory experience.”

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility company?