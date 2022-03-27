Phoenix Shipping offers supply chain fix

HUSBAND and wife pair George and Camille Gavin through their start-up, Phoenix International Trading and Logistics Company Limited, are looking to provide a much-needed shipping solution in Jamaica.

The company, through a steady schedule with its shipping service, is connecting Jamaicans who have less than a container load of goods to access imports from China on a regular basis.

George Gavin told the Jamaica Observer that this service, dubbed “China to Yard”, is specifically geared towards assisting customers wishing to simplify the shipping process, all the while reducing their overall logistics spend from China.

With both air and sea freight, the service has been a “game changer,” he insists.

Trading as “Ship Phoenix”, the company was started in October 2019 by George and his wife who both serve as directors.

The company's principal office at 22B Old Hope Road, from which it offers a global logistics service, coordinating cargo delivery from door to door with the assistance of their global network partners.

The CEO states that Phoenix is filling a space left vacant by bigger companies and is providing import services for small importers.

He explained, “We are at the forefront of this emerging market which for some time has eluded most who are interested in trading with China.”

“We can assist our customers both large and small with access through product sourcing and shipping from the world's number one producing county.”

China is a source of multiple and affordably priced products which are in demand worldwide and needed in Jamaica where well-priced products make a difference for Jamaican importers and consumers.

George Gavin said that while the pandemic has seen a slowdown in shipping due to increased freight rates, Phoenix has had steady growth in its short lifespan.

The coming of the pandemic was frightening for the couple, but they have survived it all.

The CEO said, “We never knew what the glory days were, as when we started COVID-19 hit, and hit hard it did.

“In the beginning we were not able to meet our target of one container per month, We were at around one container every eight-12 weeks.”

Now that conditions are somewhat improved, the company is bringing in a container load of goods with products for multiple companies.

Current clients include Knutsford Express, Orient Coaches, Simple Solar Systems, Prestige Phone and Accessories, Home Choice, Cross Seas, Demttocks Trading Group Ltd, Complete Shipping Services, Global Media, Jamsol Manufacturing, Add2Cart Courier, Aldenton, SunCoast Beach Club, Keylink Supplies and Services, Netcom Computer Solutions Ltd, J B Haynes Company Limited, DCJ Couriers, North Rock USA, Fenntech Ltd, Logic Umbrella, and many other companies with shipping and logistics needs.

CEO George Gavin says the company plans to increase sailings to fortnightly by the end of 2022.

Phoenix International also offers the traditional US courier service, bringing in goods for this area for Jamaicans. Most of the demand, however, is from the company's less than container load (LCL) service.

He noted that there is also an expectation of growth in it's US courier business as customers become more e-commerce savvy and look for more convenient ways to receive their cargo and packages.

The company, meanwhile, has learnt to implement cost-saving procedures to ensure the business remained afloat.

Gavin recalls that in the first few months of the pandemic, “We resorted to a remote work environment for all staff and offered free delivery to all US Courier customers as no one was in office to hand over packages to our walk-ins.”

The company, to date, has achieved a 100 per cent delivery success rate even under covid conditions.

Another coping strategy was to sell gas powered vehicles and replace them with e-bike and hybrids to reduce delivery and fuel costs.

Staff still work remotely and only request that workers come in on as needed.

The CEO states, “This mode of operation has proved to be most cost-efficient and ensures no worker is sent home.”

The company head said that the customer base continues to grow and so services will be expanded to match the growing demand in 2022.