Planning your crisis communication

CRISES are inevitable a nd businesses are particularly vulnerable to them – whether natural disasters, cybera ttacks, system issues or any event that threatens operations, brand perception etc. Crises are typically rare events, significant enough that they affect multiple internal and external stakeholders and usually exist as a quick pace of events. It is important to not get sidetracked by small occurrences that may seem to be crises as often they create unnecessary panic. For example, there are sometimes issues that arise, and may be blown up on social media, that need intervention before they become full-blown crises.

“Between 2010 and 2017, headlines with the word 'crisis' and the name of one of the top 100 companies, as listed by Forbes, appeared 80% more often than in the previous decade.” (McKinsey). It is clear that crises are increasingly becoming an area that requires focus, and with the novel corronavirus pandemic many companies have found that it is imperative for there to be a plan for when there is disruption in the environment. According to PwC, 69% of leaders have experienced at least one corporate crisis from 2014-2019 — with the average number of crises experienced being three.

Whilst it is true that crises can occur at any time and though unknown beforehand most often, one can still anticipate and prepare for them. While the plan may not be perfect, there are potential events, scenarios and issues that can be planned for, and a communication plan developed for support in successfully navigating the crises that occur.

Here are 5 important crisis communication considerations:

1. Identify all potential crisis scenarios. This will include not just the actual scenarios that may arise, but also an assessment of the likelihood and impact of these events/scenarios.

2. Document your crisis plan. Create a plan with clear-cut objectives so you can communicate the facts in detail and upfront. This documented plan should be concise and include specific actions and measures that will be taken to resolve the crisis.

3. Effectively respond during the crisis. Be clear, consistent and respond in a timely manner. Mixed messages give stakeholders reasons to question your facts and — maybe even more importantly — whether you are telling the truth. Whilst an initial statement is important as it sets the tone and is a critical component of ensuring that the company's position is clearly understood, effective communication is required throughout the entire crisis to ensure that stakeholders are kept informed along the way.

4. Evaluate your response. After a crisis, evaluate your crisis response to determine the effectiveness of your plans. With crisis communication we also have the opportunity to learn how to improve our communication planning and execution in order to achieve better outcomes in the future, therefore we must take the time to evaluate our responses and identify the gaps as well as how your response could have been more effective.

5. Use the lesons learnt to update your crisis plan. After a crisis has passed, it is easy for us to go back to business as usual as quickly as possible. However, crises present many lessons that can prevent us from making the same mistakes in the future or even bring focus to some inefficiencies and bureaucracies that can be done away with. Since crises are inevitable, it is important to always have your crisis communication plan ready and up to date.

Before a crisis, take the time to plan your communication. During a crisis, effectively communicate with those affected. And after a crisis, evaluate your plan so you may determine how to improve your communication response the next time a crisis comes. Every crisis has the potential to be catastrophic and can negatively impact your organisation or brand. However with quick, consistent, and open communication, effectively managing your stakeholders throughout the crisis, you can effectively navigate this event with minimal long-term damage.

Nichole Brackett Walters is a professional certified marketer (PCM®) with over 20 years' experience in strategic marketing development and application. Brackett Walters is a member of the American Marketing Association (AMA). Follow her blog at marketingmoves.net or on LinkedIn.