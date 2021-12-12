Port of Falmouth wins at 1st World Cruise awards

The Port of Falmouth has won two major awards at this year's first staging of the annual World Cruise Awards.

Falmouth won World's Best Cruise Terminal 2021 and the Caribbean's Best Cruise Terminal 2021. The winners of the various category awards were announced on Thursday.

World Cruise Awards is a global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the cruise industry.

Arising from the victory, the Port Authority of Jamaica, which manages Jamaica's cruise ports remarked that, “Falmouth sets the standard for the Caribbean's cruise terminals, and despite the adversity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Highlighting that Jamaica is an iconic cruise destination with tremendous bucket-list appeal and tantalising cruise passenger experiences, the Port Authority added that, “our passion continues to push us forward and we have maintained our stature as an award-winning cruise product with world class cruise ports and facilities in which we have made significant investments.”

