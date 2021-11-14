Preparing for the holiday shopping season

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but the Grinch who might steal Christmas is not the usual green cynic. Instead, it will be global supply chain glitches and shipping delays caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This means finding the perfect gift — and getting it delivered on time — especially once the shopping season hits its peak. Here are five tips on how to shop smarter and not harder, to beat the holiday shipping rush.

Start now

It's never too early to start preparing for the Yuletide season. Although we tend to overspend during this period, it's very important that before you begin you make a gift list and set yourself a budget. Shipping delays also mean that companies may charge exorbitant express shipping fees. Temper expectations and don't fall prey to last-minute splurge purchases.

Go Local

Despite the economic uncertainty, the pandemic has led to a surge in start-ups as new market opportunities became clear and entrepreneurs pivoted to meet emerging consumer demands. By choosing something hand-crafted or locally produced, you would be making a purchase that will support a growing small business. Your gift will be more personal and authentic and you will avoid the anxiety of close monitoring package tracking alerts.

Don't be afraid to buy the same gift twice

The perfect gift for your sister can also be the perfect gift for your cousin. If you find a gift that you know several people on your list would enjoy, don't be afraid to buy it in multiples. This cuts down on your shopping time as well as various payment processing and handling fees.

Gift outside the box

Another way to sidestep shipping issues is to gift your loved ones with experiences and a chance to make new memories that will bring them joy year-round. This can include gift certificates for a local spa or restaurant that they like, eGift cards, luxury stays, tours and excursions, subscriptions (TV and movie, music, gaming, fitness) or online teaching courses. This way, they can fit it into their schedule, perhaps after the holidays and you don't have to rely on close shipping deadlines. It's a gift that keeps on giving.

Ask what they want

You will probably spend a lot of time trying to figure out what kinds of gifts to get for loved ones. The surprise is half the fun but you might be better off just asking the person or someone close to them what they may want for Christmas. This will save you from overspending and running the risk of getting the recipient something they might not like or already have.