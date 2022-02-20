Prevent 'economic long COVID'

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) is pressing the world's wealthiest countries to take steps to safeguard the recovery.

“First, we need to broaden efforts to combat what might be described as 'economic long COVID',” Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director told G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in a virtual meeting this past Friday. Georgieva was addressing a meeting hosted by Indonesia, which now holds the chair of the G20 — a grouping comprised of the European Union and 19 countries representing the largest economies.

During that meeting, the IMF chief outlined that, even though the forecast for global growth has been downgraded “to a still-healthy 4.4 per cent – partially because of reassessment of growth prospects in the United States and China — the incoming indicators show a weaker growth momentum for 2022”. Growth for 2022 was previously forecast to be 4.9 per cent in the IMF's October 2021 outlook.

That weaker growth, the IMF chief said is due to the emergence of the Omicron variant and supply chain disruptions “that are more persistent than previously anticipated”. At the same time, Georgieva points to inflation readings that remain high in many countries, financial markets which are more volatile, and geopolitical tensions that have sharply increased as indications of the need for strong international cooperation and extraordinary policy agility to navigate a complex 'obstacle course' through 2022.

“We project economic losses from the pandemic to be nearly US$13.8 trillion by end 2024, and Omicron is a reminder that a durable and inclusive recovery is impossible while the pandemic continues,” she told the meeting. “There remains great uncertainty about how effective the health protections that have been built will be in the face of other possible variants,” she continued.

To combat economic long COVID, Georgieva expanded on the type of efforts needed, stating the “best course of action is to move from a singular focus on vaccines to ensuring that each country has equal access to a comprehensive COVID-19 toolkit that also includes tests and treatments”. She also urged members to keep “these tools updated as the virus evolves”, including making continuous investment in medical research, disease surveillance, and health systems.

Georgieva also implored the finance ministers and central bank governors to “fight inflation without impairing the recovery” as more countries raise interest rates to combat runaway inflation.

“Macroeconomic policies need to be carefully calibrated to individual country circumstances. The risk of potential spillovers, especially for emerging markets and developing countries, also needs to be managed,” Georgieva stated.

“To support our members in harnessing the benefits of capital flows while managing the risks to financial and economic stability, we aim to finalise the review of the IMF's Institutional View on capital flows by the spring meetings. We are also on track to operationalise the findings of the Integrated Policy Framework.”

Turning to the matter of debt, countries were urged to prioritise debt restructuring for countries in need of help. G20 countries were even told to offer a debt service standstill during negotiations to avoid squeezing a country precisely when it is under financial pressure.

The pressing came as it was acknowledged that countries have been spending heavily to prevent the novel coronavirus pandemic-induced economic downturn from becoming another Great Depression, which has pushed debt levels to historic highs. By the IMF data, in 2020, global debt surged by the most in one year since the Second World War, reaching US$226 trillion. This includes both private and government borrowings.

The share of low-income countries at high risk or already in debt distress has doubled since 2015 – from 30 per cent to 60 per cent today– and several face the immediate need to restructure their debt.