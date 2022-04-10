Private companies take steps to widen insurace coverage

LOCAL insurance companies have been seeking to increase health insurance coverage either on their own or in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other government bodies.

Willard Brown, executive vice-president, Employee Benefits Division, Sagicor Life Jamaica, says his company is worried about that situation.

“Sagicor has been concerned about the low penetration rate of health insurance in Jamaica and has been making an effort to address this by offering insurance to various sectors of the society which have historically found it difficult to obtain coverage.”

The company, he said, has launched several unique health plans for niche groups. One is the School Companion Plan, a health plan which provides coverage for medical expenses for full-time students up to age 21, enrolled in school.

Another is AgriCare, a health insurance plan developed in association with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to provide access to a wide range of coverage to farmers and fisherfolk.

In addition, there is the Sagicor Hospitality Worker Health Plan to address the insurance needs of employees who were previously employed or who are currently working in the tourism sector.

Sagicor has also created the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) – which offers health insurance to the elderly.

Brown said that these new plans have resulted in approximately 15,000 (and counting) Jamaicans now having access to health insurance who did not have it before.

Private Public partnership

Sean Scott, managing director of Canopy Insurance, part of the GraceKennedy financial group, outlines that the company is partnering with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) to build upon the success of the NHF with the proposed public-private partnership for the treatment of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

NCDs and injuries are a major public health burden in Jamaica, and are the leading cause of death. In 2015 an estimated seven out of ten Jamaicans died from the four major NCDs — cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic lower respiratory disease [Ministry of Health 2018].

A cost of care analysis, done in 2017 by the Violence Prevention Alliance, the University Hospital of the West Indies and other stakeholders, showed the financial cost of injuries to the health-care system to be $12.6 billion per year.

In response to this epidemic the Cabinet approved a comprehensive multisectoral National Strategic and Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of NCDs in Jamaica.

The goal is to reduce the burden of preventable morbidity and disability, and avoid premature mortality due to noncommunicable diseases and injuries by 25 per cent by 2025.

The plan covers seven main categories of diseases; these are cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, sickle cell disease, mental health and injuries.

Canopy was recently selected by the MoHW, through a competitive tender process, to administer this pilot programme which will allow citizens with specific NCDs to visit private doctor facilities and have their bills paid by public funding — all administered through Canopy's technology systems.

“This is a major step forward in expanding access to private care, and Canopy is extremely proud to be assisting the MoHW in this regard. The initiative will have the knock-on effect of lowering strain and wait times at public facilities.

“Since the onset of the [novel coronavirus] pandemic, both the risk of becoming ill and the cost of becoming ill have increased significantly; the latter being due to inflation on imported drugs and other medical products and services. However, health insurance premium rates offered by the industry have not adjusted upwards commensurately over this time.

“As a result, in 2022 health insurance premiums in Jamaica offer the best value to cover your medical risk versus any other time within the past decade. In short, the insured segment is currently getting excellent value for every dollar of their medical coverage. We encourage interested Jamaicans to take advantage of the existing market dynamic by securing first-time coverage or increasing the benefit levels on plans they already have in place,” Scott stated.