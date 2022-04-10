Private health insurers payout billions

PAYMENTS made for health and disability coverage by local insurers give some idea of the cost of medical services in Jamaica.

In 2021, health seeking behaviours returned to normality, compared to the year in which the novel coronavirus disease was in its infancy. Total health claims settled were valued at $22.79 billion which was 13 per cent more than the year before.

Comparatively, health claims in 2020 were $20.15 billion. This, itself, was 10 per cent less than 2019 when health insurance claims were $22 billion.

In 2020 during COVID-19, all categories under health saw a decline in claims, the sole exception being maternity, which saw a 10 per cent uptick from $186 million to $205 million in claims.

Health claims include hospitalisation, surgery, doctors fees, lab/X-Ray, prescription drugs, maternity dental, optical, disability and a category labelled “others”.

Data provided by the Insurance Association of Jamaica (IAJ) indicated that claims from hospitalisations declined from $2.38 billion in 2019 to $2.24 billion in 2020. Surgery slid from $3.25 billion in 2019 to $3.1 billion last year.

Doctors' fees, which were $2.2 billion in 2019, fell to $1.8 billion in 2020. Lab and X-ray claims also declined from $2.56 billion to $2.46 billion in 2020.

Prescription drugs slid from $6 billion in 2019 to $5.6 billion in 2020. The category is the largest claim segment, accounting for 28 per cent of all claims in 2019 and 2020.

Dental claims declined from $2.2 billion in 2019 to $1.9 billion in 2020. Optical was stable at $1.62 billion in 2019 and $1.61 billion in 2020. Other claims remained flat at $1.1 billion for 2019 and 2020.

Claims in 2021

In 2021, hospitalisations attracted payments of $2.68 billion, which is 12 per cent more than the year before. Surgery costs also climbed by 15 per cent to $3.39 billion. Meanwhile, doctors fees saw an eight per cent rise to $1.9 billion.

Lab and X-ray fees paid for were $2.9 billion, an increase of 13 per cent over claims paid for these medical costs in 2020.

Payout for prescription drugs was $6 billion, a 26 per cent jump on 2020 figures. Maternity, however, was stable at $227.4 million, a number which was only one per cent more than 2020.

Dental climbed by 10 per cent to $2.39 billion while optical climbed eight per cent to $1.8 billion.

Disability payments were stable at $121.73 million which was one per cent more than payments in 2020. A category called other was up five per cent to $1.21 billion.

In Jamaica, life and health insurance are provided by seven companies which are Cuna Life, Guardian Life, Sagicor Life, JN Life, NCH Insurance, Canopy Insurance and Scotia Group Life.