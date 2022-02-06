Private jet company Verijet eyes C'bbean expansion

Carbon neutral private jet company Verijet has announced plans to expand its services to the Caribbean.

This is the first time the Florida-based company expanded internationally. Verijet planes service South East and West Coast regions of the US.

According to Verijet, its SF50 Vision jets gives it access to smaller, more local airports, allowing passengers to bypass long airport queues and smoothly travel internationally.

“We've seen tremendous adoption of our service on the East Coast with 51 per cent repeat customers since just launching in 2020, and we expect to see the same in the Caribbean market,” Verijet chairman and CEO Richard Kane said.

He said too, “Efficient and sustainable travel has been a foundational goal for Verijet. In partnership with 4AIR, we can further reduce the carbon footprint of air travel through the purchase of carbon offset credits. Verijet provides an answer for those wishing to reduce their carbon footprint, support sustainable aviation, and be able to enjoy holiday and business travel without guilt.”

Last year, in acknowledgment of their efforts to reduce harmful atmospheric emissions, Verijet partnered with the sustainability rating programme 4Air. As a result of the partnership, Verijet was honoured with a Bronze Rating signifying 100p per cent carbon neutral operations. The airline saves over one tonne of CO2 per hour of operation of its Vision jets in comparison to other light jets.

Using the airline's artificial intelligence-powered booking service, Verijet optimises travel departure and arrival points for the utmost convenience. This automated process, it said, greatly reduces the stress of international travel and allows passengers to focus on the enjoyable elements of travel.

The airline allows travellers to fly whenever they choose, depart from airports closest to their home or office, and arrive closer to their final destination. However, services will be available on a limited basis due to respective governments COVID-19 restrictions.