Profit fallout continues

DESPITE the continued recovery in various Caribbean economies, NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) skipped another dividend consideration as net profit attributable to shareholders fell by 33 per cent to $2.64 billion for its first quarter ending December 31, 2021.

The financial conglomerate, which has controlling interests in National Commercial Bank Jamaica (NCBJ), Guardian Holdings (GHL) and Clarien Group, saw banking and investment activities segment performance decline slightly to $24.71 billion. This was largely due to the 70 per cent drop in net gains on foreign currency and investment activities to $1.62 billion and an unfavourable increase in credit loss provisions to $1.83 billion. Group interest income and fees and commission income grew to $22.11 billion and $8.39 billion, respectively.

Chief financial officer and deputy CEO of NCBFG Dennis Cohen explained that the segment decline was due to the functioning of IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) 9 in computing expected credit losses and the one-off event in Q1 2020 where the group capital markets unit took advantage of opportunities which resulted in significant gains for the group. He also explained that Q1 2020 saw a 0.1 per cent depreciation of the Jamaican dollar to the United States dollar compared to the near 5 per cent depreciation in the prior quarter.

“In response to the challenges confronting us, we have proactively initiated strategies to ensure business continuity, recovery and growth throughout this pandemic. Based on our assessment of the market conditions and internal factors, we concluded it was optimal to continue bolstering our capital base. We are confident the strategies that we've undertaken will enhance our capabilities and strengthen revenue streams to position us to rebound as we pursue our vision of becoming a Caribbean financial ecosystem,” Cohen stated at the group's virtual annual general meeting held on Friday.

Although the group's net underwriting income catapulted to $42.37 billion, the 57 per cent rise in insurance claims pushed the insurance segment performance down to $9.30 billion. When combined with higher costs including $2.1 billion in asset tax payments in December, NCBFG's operating profit slid to $7.04 billion. Group consolidated net profit fell to $5.38 billion with an earnings per share of $1.15.

While NCBFG continues to remain profitable, the group has refrained from paying dividends to shareholders since May 2021. Cohen explained that the group is remaining cognisant of the current reality and would consider a share buyback alongside a dividend when it would be appropriate to consider a dividend again.

“We should treat payments within the group as just a redistribution of capital. A big part of our job is to ensure capital is distributed across the entities in the most efficient manner. The board has agreed that given the challenges facing us now, our best strategy is to optimize and solidify our capital base. Hence, the reason why there has been no external payments,” Cohen reiterated.

With greater aspirations to deepen its presence in technology, in particular, financial technology (fintech), NCBFG announced that it launched Almi through GHL last year and that its newest app Lynk will be adding more features within the next six weeks. Some of these additions include the ability for more merchants to accept larger payments and withdraw from NCBJ ATMs. Lynk currently has more than 40,000 users after launching in December.

“It's something we're extremely excited about as investment in fintech is critical for the NCB group. Consumer behaviours are changing dramatically in life insurance and favour new ways of interacting with the insurer and new ways of distribution. We see Almi as revolutionising how we can distribute and offer a modern digital outlet for new sales. It represents significant investment we've made over recent years in upgrading our digital infrastructure,” stated GHL CEO Ravi Tewari on the launch of Almi and its positioning within NCBFG.

While it continues to grow its fintech base, NCBJ is currently transitioning more customers to its prepaid Mastercard debit card and Visa debit cards. Head of Payment Services Danielle Cameron Duncan revealed that 5 per cent of debit card users pay for services on a contactless means while 20 per cent of credit card payments are done via this method.

During her presentation, Duncan noted that the prepaid Mastercard would be used to transition its clients from the old prepaid Keycard and open itself to new opportunities in another space. These included issuing the card to businesses, giving it as a gift card or working with lunch programmes for students. This statement comes in light of Alliance Financial Services Limited being suspended for the last two months and its prepaid Mastercard users including ePay affiliates being unable to use their cards.

With its non-performing loans ratio remaining within expectations, NCBJ CEO Septimus Blake didn't give any guidance on the impact of rising interest rates on its loan books. Blake only contended that they are monitoring the transmission channel of the possible increases to its balance sheet and are looking at possible impacts.

Though NCBJ remains the core element of NCBFG, Group President and CEO Patrick Hylton discussed the value and necessity of GHL to its 2024 aspirations to lead the region.

“We are committed to GHL as a long-term investor as it's a key part of our strategy. It represents a significant segment of our business and invested in GHL because we thought that the prospects were good. Quite frankly, since being involved we think the prospects have been better than anticipated. GHL is transforming at speed and scale. In the context of the pandemic, we've used the opportunity to build new capabilities which will enable GHL and Clarien to accelerate out of the pandemic,” Hylton stated.

Although Chairman Michael Lee-Chin joined the meeting virtually, he expressed joy at the bank he acquired in March 2002 which has grown its assets from $115.22 billion to $2.03 trillion today. Lee-Chin acquired 75 per cent of NCBJ for US$127 million with his current stake valued at $170.53 billion (US$1.08 billion).

“As a board member and shareholder, we're committed to realise the fullest potential this institution has going from less inefficient or ugly on our way to becoming efficient and creating a lot of wealth for our shareholders. We're committed to harnessing all the advantages we have to protect your capital, give you growth on your income and promise to not let you down,” Lee-Chin closed.