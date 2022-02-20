Purity drowning in losses

CONSOLIDATED Bakeries has sunken deeper in losses as the Jamaican baking company struggled last year to recover from the onslaught of the pandemic and rising operational costs.

Consolidated Bakeries, which trades under the name Purity, has seen its losses grow by 56 per cent, from $14.42 million in 2020 to $21.58 million for the year ended December 2021. However, the financial out-turn was aided by the fact that no taxes were incurred last year in comparison to $3.97 million in 2020.

In its fourth quarter Purity shrunk its net losses to $14.56 million as its revenues expanded 25 per cent to $280.91 million.

For the full year Purity recorded a 9 per cent increase in revenues to $1.07 billion.

The company reported total expenses of $437.88 million in 2021, representing a 12 per cent increase. There was a strong push for market in the December quarter, resulting in total expenses rising by 25 per cent to $126.58 million relative to the $101.47 million reported in 2020.