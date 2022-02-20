THE Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has come under more fire for its decision on Friday to announce higher interest rates for a fourth-consecutive time which has taken its key policy rate to the highest it has been in four and a half years.

The central bank on Friday announced it will hike its policy rate by 1.5 percentage points taking the rate to 4 per cent — the highest it has been since June 2017. The new rate takes effect on Monday.

The level of the rate hike is the biggest the central bank has implemented since December 2008, when rates went up by 235 basis points. The aggressive stance comes as the BOJ steps up action to cauterise inflation, which reached a seven-and-a-half-year high of 9.7 per cent in January. The inflation rate remains above the upper limit of the bank's target to keep overall price increases in a range of four per cent to six per cent.

The BOJ, in raising rates, said: “Without policy actions, this breach is projected to persist over the next 10 to 12 months.”

In additional notes accompanying its decision, the central bank indicated that it “also decided to pursue stronger measures to contain Jamaican dollar liquidity expansion and to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market”, an indication that it will keep a tight lid on how much money is available in the economy. It also said it will “consider maintaining or expanding its suite of policy measures at subsequent policy meetings”, subject to inflation, inflation expectations, and other macroeconomic data evolving as projected.

The decision to raise the key policy rate has, however, not gone down well with Jermaine Burrell, senior economist at financial conglomerate JMMB Group.

“The reality is they are going down the wrong path,” Burrell told the Jamaica Observer as he reacted to Friday's rate hike announcement by the central bank. Burrell maintained his stance that the majority of inflation facing Jamaica is imported, coming from higher cost of basic food commodities and oil.

“Banks will soon start sending customers letters to say that the loans they have taken, the interest on them, is going to go up,” Burrell continued.

“International shipping costs have increased by 400 per cent. The cost of domestic financing has gone up, so interest expense for existing loans, gone up. On the capital markets side, if you have issued an instrument and that instrument is coming up to maturity, you are going to have a problem rolling that instrument in the financial markets unless you are willing to pay higher interest rates to borrow. The other thing is the geopolitical tensions which are pushing up oil prices.”

Those impacts aside, Burrell said he is worried about how higher interest rates will affect the Government's ability to service its debt in the upcoming fiscal year. The impact on the manufacturing and distribution trade was also not lost on Burrell who implied that the BOJ increasing interest rates to curtail runaway inflation could cause the second-round inflationary increases it says it is trying to avoid.

The BOJ in its release said its “action was...necessary to limit the second-round effects of the commodity price shocks and to guide inflation back within the target range over the next two years”.

“What the BOJ is doing with the interest rate increase is creating an adversarial environment. You can't be having so much pressure on the international market and then also be having pressure from your own central bank,” Burrell told Sunday Finance. “Businesses which already have truncated margins will start reporting losses.”

Septimus Blake, president of the Jamaica Bankers Association, was equally worried about the rate increases but more measured in his response when Sunday Finance contacted him for a reaction to the central bank's decision.

“The way I have positioned it from day one is that persistently high inflation would force the BOJ to reverse its accommodative monetary policy at a faster pace. They have been very clear in laying out their intention...effectively saying they will increase interest rates to temper demand,” Blake said as he wondered if the inflation is transitory or persistent.

“We looked at it and said if it is transitory, our projection is that the BOJ's policy rate would not reach 3 per cent until about March. We also said, if it is persistent, the rate would reach 4 per cent in March. When I saw the 9.7 per cent inflation for January, my head started to hurt.”

Blake contended that all the signs are suggesting inflation will be higher for longer. Blake, who is also the CEO of National Commercial Bank (NCB), added: “With the policy rate at 4 per cent now...[rates to the market] will be going up by about 100 basis to 300 basis points over 2022.” He said if the BOJ hike rates again those projections will be revised.

“We expect the higher rates will be passed through to consumers before the end of the quarter,” that's before the end of March.

Burrell reflected on how this will impact consumers. “Your mortgage is going to go up, your car loan is going to go up. We also have to consider the second-round effects which are non-performing loans which may spike again.”

For Blake, consumers will not only face losses, but will also benefit. “Banks could start competing to offer higher deposit rates,” he said.

He referenced inflation in the US, which is at a 40-year high, and expected to run above the Fed's target of 2 per cent.

“Imported inflation will continue to create additional price pressures, the supply chain issues have not eased, and oil prices are going up,” he charged.

Oil closed at US$91 a barrel on Friday, closing down 2.2 per cent as prices of commodities from gas to metals and food swung with every twist and turn in the stand-off between the West and Russia.