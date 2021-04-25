Refund made

Dear Claudienne,

I am seeking your assistance to recover a payment of $50,500 that I sent directly to the NCB Capital Market bank account on December 24, 2020, in relation to the suspended Alliance Financial IPO.

Despite numerous calls and several e-mails, I am still unable to recover my funds. I was told on Thursday, January 21, 2021 that the refund would be processed by the end of business day. However, to date (February 25, 2021) the refund is still not in my JN Bank account.

In addition, I am unable to obtain a transaction number to conduct a follow-up — assuming the delay is with JN Bank.

I am attaching a copy of the payment receipt.

Thanks for your assistance in this matter.

DM

Dear DM,

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the marketing and customer relations manager of NCBJ (National Commercial Bank Jamaica) on the matter and notes that you have been refunded the $50,500.

We wish you all the best.

Car title dilemma

Dear Claudienne,

I am in the process of selling my car and I am requesting your help in locating my original motor vehicle title.

In 2011 I borrowed money from Churches Cooperative Credit Union, which is now First Heritage Credit Union, to buy the car and the loan was paid off and discharged on May 24, 2013.

I only became aware that the car title I have is a copy and not the original now that I am trying to sell the vehicle. Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has informed me that the sale of the car cannot be formalised without the original title.

I now realise that when I paid off the loan I was given a copy of the title instead of the original.

TAJ informed me that the original authentic title has information on the back of the document regarding transfer of the title etc.

I need to have the original car title returned to me so could you please have this matter sorted out with First Heritage Credit Union for me?

ES

Dear ES,

Tell Claudienne contacted First Heritage Credit Union and on researching the matter, they advised the column that they did not have your title.

The First Heritage records show that when you paid off the loan you used the car title to secure a new loan with The University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona & Community Credit Union. First Heritage said that your car title was sent to the UWI Mona & Community Credit Union.

Tell Claudienne notes that you have contacted the UWI Mona & Community Credit Union and arranged to collect the original title for your car.

We wish you all the best.

