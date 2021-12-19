Repositioning downtown Kingston

A serious attempt is being made to reposition downtown Kingston, long regarded as the birthplace of Jamaica's popular music, into a heritage tourism destination. The move is expected to funnel millions in tourism receipts annually into the country.

While the endeavour calls for millions of dollars in investments incrementally, the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Tourism Enhancement Fund have already approved the start of the project in principle. The finer details of the plan and costing are still being worked out but the concept has already been approved for government funding and would be a private-public partnership.

The development of Beat Street, which will be located at the corner of Charles and Orange streets, is anticipated to be a crowd puller among tourists and is being packaged as “the epicentre of a cultural tourism tour of downtown Kingston”.

Orange Street and its environs are where the record stores, the bars, and the tenement yards were located that many of the pioneers and legends of Jamaican popular music operated from. Personalities like Leroy Riley, Jack Taylor, Roy White, Tom “The Great Sebastian” Wong, Headley Jones, Leslie Kong, Clement “Coxsone” Dodd, Prince Buster, Bob Marley and the Wailers, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Bunny Lee, Sonia Pottinger, and so many others made their start in the business within that locale.

Bringing back Kingston

In 2015, Kingston was designated an UNESCO Creative City of Music. Under the leadership of Julian “Jingles” Reynolds and his Sounds and Pressure Foundation team, the redevelopment of the capital city and its prominence in Jamaica's cultural history is being spearheaded by this cultural heritage project. This is being done along with the production of a documentary film: Respect due-mento, ska, rocksteady, reggae, dancehall – the story of Jamaican Music and the development of Beat Street.

While the viability of the project is without doubt what is lacking at this stage is the funding needed to take it forward. Reynolds told the Jamaica Observer that while the project is getting some attention from government officials, the wheels of implementation have been turning too slow for comfort.

According to Reynolds, “What's needed now in moving our mission of positioning downtown Kingston as a cultural heritage destination, and a special development zone fuelled by Jamaican music, are policy and financing. And we are extremely grateful for the positive steps being taken by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, the Jamaica Tourist Board, and the Ministry of Culture and Entertainment in making this a reality.”

Reynolds, who is the chairman & CEO of the Sounds and Pressure Foundation, told Sunday Finance that, ”this latest development provides an opportunity for the business community generally, not just those operating in downtown Kingston, to get involved in the development of 'the mecca of the Jamaican music industry' at this early stage.”

He made the point that “funding and policy are the crucial elements at this point,” arguing that “if the development is approached collectively as a public-private sector partnership, its magnitude disappears and the benefits will be widespread – not just for the players directly involved, but for the wider downtown community.”

In addition, with Jamaica's music holding a premium place internationally, these projects provide an opportunity for local businesses to cash in and take their operations to another level, internationally. “It's a win-win situation,” the Sounds and Pressure Foundation CEO asserted.