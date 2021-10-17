Revenues up 91 per cent for Knutsford Express

Knutsford Express Services Limited for its first quarter period ended August has reported increased revenues of $233 million, 91 per cent or $111 million more than that earned for the corresponding period of last year.

The performance which sees an almost doubling of its earnings year on year, the company, said signals the recovery of its business from the adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic on global and local travel markets, of which continued restrictions also continues to impact operations.

“While our revenues are yet to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels, we have managed nonetheless to adjust in this restrictive period while maintaining the highest safety protocols in the minds of local travellers,” the company said in its financial report recently posted with the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

“We are encouraged that local anti-COVID measures will be successful, thereby increasing the confidence in island wide travel. We have focused on 'moving what matter' to our customers through the expansion of our courier service,” the report further said, noting that addition of new products and service delivery options to improve customer experience were made possible by improved logistics and the integration of new technologies.

During the reported period, the luxury coach and courier services company also managed to turn profits of $9 million, up from losses in the same quarter last year. Total assets also climbed to $1.3 billion as a result of investments which the entity said were primarily due to the build out of its Drax Hall Business Centre.

“We expect the completion of construction and full tenancy of the business centre in the third quarter,” the company's directors also said in the report.

The Drax Hall super complex holds some 15 storefronts stretched across approximately 23,000 square feet of subletting space and is located within a fast-growing area which has close proximity to other popular businesses.