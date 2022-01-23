RUBiS expanding

FRENCH-OWNED petroleum marketing company RUBiS is making plans to increase its local footprint. This following the company's announcement to acquire 80 per cent of France's leading independent solar energy company, Photosol.

At the same time, the RUBiS group has committed to reducing carbon emission discharges from its operations by 20 per cent come 2030 through its diversification in renewable energies. These plans are in alignment with Jamaica's target of achieving 33 per cent of electricity generation from renewables by 2030, and 50 per cent by 2037.

The company has received the nod of approval from recently installed ambassador of France, Olivier Guyonvarch, who toured RUBiS's Rockfort location recently and noted that growth of French businesses in Jamaica is high on his agenda.

Guyonvarch believes that France and Jamaica have a lot to learn from each other and that France can be a valuable partner to Jamaica, especially in the areas of renewable energy and infrastructure. “Not only traditional energy, but new energy is of importance to Jamaica… There are quite a few French companies contributing to improved infrastructure also,” said the ambassador. He said processes which promote low carbon emissions are among his priorities.

RUBiS's participation in the local economy is among other notable French interests, including: Jamaica Infrastructure Operators (JIO), operators of the Highway 2000 east-west corridor; and Paradise Park, a 51.5 MWp PV farm based in Westmoreland, Jamaica — the largest solar farm in the English-speaking Caribbean supported by France's development bank.

The ambassador further noted that bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energy is important for Jamaica, along with education and culture. He said he is eager to support local French operators and their interests, so understanding what they do is a priority for him. “I need to understand what the companies are doing, meet the people, so that I can better understand what I can do to help in the future,” he added.

The ambassador, who spent time in RUBiS's laboratory, learnt of the processes that base and finished products go through before they move to market. Over the years, the company has conducted arduous testing of its lubricants and chemicals to ensure consistency in the quality of products ahead of retail and commercial distribution.

RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited (REJL) Director of Operations Wayne Fraser shared that though impacted by the pandemic, REJL remains strong. “The service stations remained opened throughout the pandemic and the business is looking to grow.”

Chief executive officer at REJL Alain Carreau highlighted that, “The future looks bright for RUBiS, and because our business supports the Jamaican people, it is our hope to continue to work with our communities across Jamaica.”