Sagicor Bank takes diligent approach to digitisation

Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited has signalled that it is not getting left behind in the digital wave that has been sweeping the financial sector.

CEO of Sagicor Bank Jamaica Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham told the Jamaica Observer that the bank is being diligent about how it rolls out its digital offerings.

“We are in the process of doing that, but you have to understand there are several moving parts when you're doing a digital upgrade and we want to ensure that no matter what we do, we get it right. So, we're not going to push something out there until we're ready,” said Johnson Cunningham.

Nevertheless, she explained that “The expectation is that you'll see this year some more digital push coming out by us and it will continue for at least the next two years.”

Over the past six years Sagicor Bank has introduced its mobile point of sale machine, Swype, which enables entrepreneurs to accept debit and credit card payments using a mobile device. The bank also launched its Sagicor payment gateway solution — an e-commerce platform which allows businesses to accept payments online, virtually expanding their company to international customers.

The Sagicor Bank CEO also explained the conflict in Ukraine is also having an impact on the banks digital transformation.

“Right now we have the war going on in Ukraine and that is impacting on a lot of stuff because a lot of testers come out of Russia and a lot of chips come out of that side of the world as well, so there are just so many moving parts,” Johnson Cunningham stated.

Gartner Inc, a technological research and consulting firm, estimates that over one million IT professionals reside in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. These professionals have created a technology hub in Eastern Europe which services the region and the world.

Notwithstanding, the Sagicor Bank CEO said there are many plans in the pipeline which will revolutionise digital banking, but she remained tight-lipped about the details of those plans.

“I don't want to say what that will look like at this point in time but there are various things that we will be doing. You'd have noticed last year we did our EMV contactless cards [and] we upgraded our ABMs, so we're on a path and we're going step by step.”

In the meantime, she noted that Sagicor Bank Jamaica also has plans to launch neobank operations in the island.

“It's something that Jamaica will look forward to and it's gonna happen,” Johnson Cunningham assured.

Neobanks are financial technology firms that offer Internet-only financial services without physical branches.

Sagicor Financial Company Limited (SFC) announced last Wednesday that it will be launching a fully digital commercial bank by mid-year through an entity called Sagicor Bank (Barbados) Limited (SBB).