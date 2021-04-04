Sagicor Financial Company confirms meeting date

Sagicor Financial Company (SFC) has confirmed April 15 as the date for shareholders to be on record to vote at the company's annual and special meeting set for June 4.

This will be SFC's second major shareholders' meeting since being listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in late 2019. SFC also declared a US$0.05625 dividend which should amount to US$8.3 million ($1.2 billion) and bring its total payout for 2020 to US$0.225 per share. It's payable to shareholders on record as of today and is payable on April 21. The company indicated in its dividend notice that it will be reviewing its dividend policy going forward due to the economic situation stemming from COVID-19.

SFC continued its share buy-back programme as well with 4.2 million shares purchased up to the end of February. This is halfway through its revised target of eight million shares which represented 8.46 per cent of SFC's public float or outstanding shares in circulation. The company's share price has trended lower since the start of the year to CA$5.65 despite its book value being CA$7.20.

This has benefited SFC's major shareholders such as JMMB Group Limited, whose 22.5 per cent stake increases relatively to the remaining shares in circulation. SFC is currently awaiting a US$11.3 million ($1.63 billion) inter-company dividend payment from its Jamaican subsidiary which will have its next dividend consideration on April 7.