Scotia resolves cardholder's complaint

Dear Claudienne,

I have two Scotiabank Master Card credit cards. My US credit card has been downgraded from US$7000 to US$700 and recently, I am not able to make overseas purchases with my Master debit card.

When I tried to get information about my account the bank informed me that my late payments attracted interest and late fees. However, they have not explained why my credit has been downgraded from $7000 to $700 and why my debit card cannot make US purchases.

Scotiabank has asked me to come into the bank and reapply for my US credit card and no mention was made about my US debit card. I was also told to bring with me ID, proof of income tax registration. I am a retiree.

I need to know why my credit card has been downgraded and why I can no longer make purchases overseas with the debit card.

I am asking you to help me solve this mystery.

FL

Dear FL

Tell Claudienne has discussed your concerns with Scotiabank and they have sent the column the following e-mail: “Thank you for bringing this matter concerning our customer, FL. We have been in contact with him and have provided the necessary explanations and assistance regarding his cards.

As per our privacy policy, we are not able to provide the specific circumstances that impacted FL, however, we take this opportunity to remind all customers to review the conditions provided in our cardholder agreements for both credit and debit cards as these govern the use of these facilities and the conditions required for their maintenance.

We also encourage our credit card customers to review their monthly credit card statements thoroughly as messages and other important updates are provided via this medium.

Regarding the matter of online purchases, we are currently investigating the matter with the specific retailer where FL tried to make purchases to ascertain the reason for the declined transactions. We are however aware that some online retailers may impose system restrictions that may affect the processing of transactions. We encourage customers to contact us if they encounter these difficulties or restrictions. We regret any inconvenience caused to FL and will continue to work with him until resolved.”

We wish you all the best.

