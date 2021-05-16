Scotiabank deepens SME support through online intervention programme

Scotiabank , in partnership with global entrepreneur Brad Sugars, will host a 30-day online intervention programme, aimed at providing support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

During the 30-day period to commence this month, registered participants will gain free access to international business coaching sessions dubbed 'Brad Sugars 30x', which, through quick half-hour video sessions, participants will be exposed to winning strategies that can be used to optimise, revamp or modify their businesses.

According to Courtney Sylvester, vice-president of consumer and small business at Scotiabank, the bank's partnership represents its strong support of SME community which currently contributes to some 80 per cent of new employment.

“Through this online partnership, our business customers will have access to advice that they can use as a blueprint to capitalise, manage, re-invest or retool their businesses. These are unprecedented times, and we see this programme as an avenue through which they can gain support and motivation as they continue to operate and do business,” he said.

Through the initiative, Scotiabank will also provide educational content to both entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs wishing to learn more about global best practices in business.

Kaysia Johnson Vaughn, senior manager for SME professional partnerships with responsibility for the bank's Caribbean North and Central region, said that some of the topics to be covered during the training sessions will include: direct marketing, social media content, leadership and management and keys to systems, sales and profit margins.

“We want to use the programme to reiterate Scotiabank's strong commitment to the development of SMEs and that we recognise their contribution to the economy. As such, we are very pleased to offer another great initiative for capacity-building. After participants complete the programme it is our hope that they can then apply the information received and utilise it to provide the right solutions for themselves,” Johnson Vaughn stated.