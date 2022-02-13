Scotiabank reimburses pensioner

Dear Claudienne,

Hope you are well. Wishing you all the best for the new year. I am a senior citizen (81 years old) and a pensioner.

In May 2021 it was discovered that my Scotiabank savings account was compromised and a dispute was filed with the bank, as instructed by customer care. I was advised that it would take 90 days for them to complete their investigation.

To this day (January 3, 2022), I have not received a response from the bank. I have called them numerous times requesting an update and they give the same response: “We will have to request an update and have them call you back”. No one has ever called me back.

Any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated.

IM

Dear IM

Tell Claudienne contacted Scotiabank with regard to your concern about the funds stolen from your account and notes that you have now been compensated by the bank.

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, Tell Claudienne received the following e-mail from Scotiabank:

“Thank you for bringing the matter concerning our customer, IM, to our attention.

We wish to advise that her account was fully reimbursed on January 13, 2022.The delay in crediting her account resulted from an administrative error.

Our customer service and security teams are committed to providing service of the highest standards and truly regret when we do not meet the expectations of our valued customers.

We also take this opportunity to remind all our customers of the channels that are available for reporting fraud or suspicious transactions on their account. They include:

- Immediately contacting our contact centre at 1-888-4-SCOTIA

- Sending an email to the Customer Experience Unit at scotiaservice-jam@scotiabank.com

- Visiting the nearest Scotiabank branch

We urge all our customers to frequently monitor their accounts and to note any suspicious transactions including the date it occurred, the type of transaction(s) and where they were completed. This information will greatly aid our investigation process which may in some cases, extend up to 90 days.

We have advised IM of the above and apologised for the inconvenience caused.”

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, or company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.