Second quarter up for FosRich

Lighting, electrical and solar energy products company FosRich Limited for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 achieved an unaudited net profit of $76 million, up from the $17 million recorded in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Revenues for the quarter alone were $544 million, up $136 million or 33 per cent from the $408 million in the previous corresponding quarter.

For the longer six-month period, revenues amounted to $1.1 billion, an increase of $236 million, while net profit was $115 million, up $92 million.

According to Managing Director Cecil Foster in the report to shareholders, these increases were attributed primarily to the greater availability of the products required by the market and increases in its product lines PVC pipes (105 per cent), hardware (93 per cent), wiring devices (52 per cent) and control devices (48 per cent).

He pointed out that while sales in most categories remain strong and reflect increases over the prior year, FosRich continues to monitor the effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic on customers' buying patterns.

“We continue to closely manage trade receivables with an emphasis being placed on balances over 180 days. We have implemented strategies to collect these funds as well as to ensure that the other buckets are managed,” Foster said, noting that where necessary credit limits have been reduced and credit periods shortened.

Furthermore, he said the company also closely regulates inventory balances and supply chain to avoid both overstocking and stock-outs.

Earnings per stock as at June 30, 2021 stood at $0.15, up from the $0.03 recorded in the prior corresponding period.