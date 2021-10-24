Seeking resolution to a land dispute

Dear Claudienne, Over 20 years ago, when we planned our move to Jamaica, my wife and I had our attorney hire a surveyor to survey the lot of our intended new home to eliminate the current situation that we are now faced with.

When the survey was done many years ago, the surveyor told us that everything was OK. A problem arose when my neighbour had her lot surveyed a year ago.

As it turns out, the common property line is off by four (4) feet at the back corner but correct at the front. The triangular piece at the back corner, which is the source of the problem, is 234 square feet (117 x 4 = 468 divided by 2 = 234). The neighbour wants my wall moved but after 20 years, I have learned that I can claim a right to the triangular piece in dispute. .

On four occasions the surveyor who did the survey of my property has had his crew check the measurements.

He has now admitted that in doing the survey of my lot an error was committed by his company. He has admitted that my lot was only plotted but not checked with the deed or the housing scheme plans. The surveyor, who told me that he is no longer obligated to correct the error, wants me to pay him $35,000 for a survey of the triangle piece of land at the back of my property, plus the cost to have it recorded and attached to my deed,

I have contacted the Land Surveyors Association of Jamaica (LSAJA) and when I told their spokesman how long ago the survey was done, he laughed and told me that the statute of limitation is only seven years.

The estimate for moving the wall is over $2.5 million Jamaican dollars. Is it true that I have no recourse with the surveyor? I did everything correctly at the beginning and don't feel I should have to pay anything to make it right. How can this situation be resolved? I assume I couldn't sell my home without this being corrected.

The background to this matter is that my neighbour's parents died well over 25 years ago. She never probated their will, but only came to Jamaica from New York City about 12 years ago when her brother, who lived in the house, passed away.

I appreciate any help you can give me.

JC

Dear JC,

It is a legal opinion that you could have applied for adverse [possesion of the triangular piece of land] if your neighbour was not contesting ownership of it.

The lawyer said that because your neighbour is contesting the ownership of the triangular piece of land, it is too late for you to apply to the National Land Agency (NLA) for adverse possession of the disputed land.

Adverse possession enables one to claim for land after a number of years, having established sole, undisputed, exclusive occupation of the area.

As the statute of limitation is seven years, the attorney-at law told Tell Claudienne that you can no longer sue the surveyor for the error he made in surveying the property. The attorney said that you should get a surveyor to survey the land and attach it to the deed.

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349, or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail: edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.