Seniors challenged by crippling health-care costs

Throughout my adult life I have been plagued by illness. Health concerns prompted my retirement in 2011 at 63. By that time I had already undergone six major surgeries and lost a few internal organs in the process.

As a salaried employee, I had the benefit of enrolment in an employer-sponsored health plan. That took care of my first three surgeries. When I left salaried employment to spend most of my 40s as an independent consultant, I migrated to an individual health insurance policy with the same provider, thus avoiding any new vetting. The benefits I could afford were not as generous as my previous employer's plan, but I was able to pull cash values from life insurance products to supplement medical costs for further surgeries.

I terminated that individual health insurance plan without an alternative when I went to work in the Eastern Caribbean. What I should have done was to explore options for global health coverage. I didn't and so the consequences of that misguided action played out years later when I left the working world for medical reasons and returned to Jamaica in 2011. At that point, with a few important internal organs missing and several pre-existing conditions, my application for health insurance was refused by prominent insurers here.

Since 2011, unexpected health costs turned out to be a huge burden and meeting these out of pocket was not easy. In years gone by, doctors examined you and with the aid of an X-ray used their knowledge, skill, and experience to diagnose and treat illnesses. In these modern times, the reality is that doctors seem to order MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds for every conceivable illness, and these are costly procedures. In 2017, a week-long stay at a private hospital under the care of high-priced medical consultants, who ordered high-priced diagnostic tests, dug a deep hole into my retirement fund.

A lifeline came for me in 2019 when the Caribbean Community for Retired Persons (CCRP) partnered with Gallagher Insurance Brokers Limited to launch a Comprehensive Health Insurance Plan for its members. There was an initial open enrolment period during which acceptance was automatic. I jumped in that plan like my life depended on it, and that has offered some reprieve.

Sadly, since the commencement of this plan, the annual premium for 2021/2022 has increased by 54 per cent over the 2019/2020 premium and benefits under the plan have been reduced. Therefore, accessing and maintaining affordable health insurance presents a significant challenge for seniors in Jamaica, if you have not locked into one at an earlier age.

The Government's subsidised health benefits through the National Health Fund (NHF) have been a huge help in reducing certain drug and accessory costs. The challenge, though, is that these subsidies are only extended to a specific list of chronic illnesses and do not go far enough.

For example, since my thyroid was removed in 1991, I've had to take thyroid hormone replacement drugs and this will continue every day for the rest of my life. If the drug is not taken, this will lead to dangerous and life-threatening conditions.

Government should therefore consider extending its benefits under the NHF to cover drugs of this nature; drugs for which life-threatening heart disease can result from non-compliance with medication regimens. Government also needs to better the prescription benefit it offers pensioners under the National Insurance (NI Gold) scheme. An annual prescription allowance of $5,000 is a joke at today's prices.

Let us not forget that under the Vision 2030 National Development Plan, National Outcome #1 is to develop “A Healthy and Stable Population.”

Under this outcome, the plan states, “We expect our average life expectancy to be higher than 76 years. We will achieve this by raising the standard of our health-care delivery and by building the awareness and commitment of our population to the maintenance of healthy lifestyles and environments.”

If Jamaica is to get to the point where it takes care of its seniors, many of whom have given long years of dedicated and selfless service in the public and private sectors, then relieving the burden of crippling health-care costs is a good starting point. Government should be looking to build out an efficient public health-care system in which seniors have easy access to good out-patient and in-patient care, timely and affordable diagnostic and treatment facilities, and affordable drugs and accessories for all our medical needs.

Patricia Reid-Waugh is a retirement coach and author of the books Retirement A New

Adventure and Retirement: The Journey and The Destination – A Planning Guide.