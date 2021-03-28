Settling a driver's insurance accident claim

Dear Claudienne

On December 11, 2020 at 10:25 am heading from Brown's Town, St Ann, to Mandeville, Manchester, I met in a two-car accident. In a row of three vehicles the first slowed to go through a pothole, the second (a red Wish) proceeded to overtake but met upon a pothole and stopped, the third (my vehicle, a blue Grand Vitara) continued straight following the first but hit the second as he made a sudden stop due to the pothole he encountered.

We exchanged details and I proceeded to Mandeville in the vehicle (without wrecker assistance).

I reported the accident to a police constable on December 11, 2020 and he took a statement over the phone.

I collected a receipt from the police on December 14, 2020. I also asked a garage to prepare an evaluation report of what it would cost to repair my vehicle.

My vehicle is insured with Guardian General Insurance and on December 17, 2020 I gave the agent at the Mandeville office the evaluation report I received from a garage in respect of the repairs my vehicle would need. I also gave them pictures and the police report.

She informed me of the process and said that the evaluation prepared by the garage would be sent to the head office in Kingston.

On December 18, 2020 the agent told me that my claim had been sent to the head office in Kingston and when I called the Kingston office I was informed that two assessors had been assigned to assess the damage to my vehicle.

Assessor 1 assessed the vehicle on December 19, 2020 and I was told that the assessment would be completed in five to seven working days.

However, when I called the insurance company on January 11, 2021 – one month later – a report had not been submitted.

The agent later informed me that the formation had been sent to an incorrect email and so the request was resent.

The second assessor did the assessment on January 12, 2021.

On February 18, 2021 I was informed that the car was deemed a total loss and a settlement would be made. The figures quoted were unclear and so I opted to go in and speak directly as opposed to it being emailed to me for signing.

When I visited the Guardian office in Kingston on March 19 I was informed that both assessors had valued the vehicle at $1.6 million (pre-accident value /PAV) and that is what was used to then determine the funds for the claim settlement. The settlement was as follows:

- salvage value $800,000 subtracted

- excess $80,000 (5% of the 1.6 million) subtracted

- loss of use was $10,000 added

Settlement amount to $730,000.

I queried the $1.6 million as the insured amount was $2.24 million and as such there was a $60,000 difference in the assessors' valuation and the insured valuation, which could not have occurred in the one year.

The agent went to speak to a supervisor and returned to inform me that they were going to get a third assessor and that the assessment would be done in three to five working days.

That email I was copied on and the assessor was given 3-5 working days.

On March 5, 2021 I was told that the third assessor's report was submitted and that the supervisor was evaluating all three reports.

On March 9, 2021 (3 months after the accident) the agent informed me that they would be going with the third assessor's report, which had deemed the vehicle repairable.

The third assessor valued the vehicle at $2 million (PAV) and that figure is what was used to determine the funds for the claim settlement. The details are as follows:

- the vehicle could be repaired at $717,662.40

- excess $112,000 (5% of the 2 million) subtracted

- loss of use was $10,000 added

Settlement amount $615, 662.40.

I am not satisfied with the settlement amount as, based on the garage evaluation, the parts and labour costs cannot be covered by the settlement amount of $615, 662.40.

It is obvious that this company is all for themselves and not to assist or even to benefit me. For three months I have had to take taxis and put myself at risk as I traverse within and out of the parish for work.

Can you help, please.

KR

Dear KR:

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with Guardian General Insurance Jamaica Limited about your concerns.

We see that you were contacted by Guardian and that an amicable agreement has been reached. Under the agreement reached, Guardian has agreed to pay for the parts and labour costs to do the repairs minus the excess. The insurance company agreed to buy and deliver the parts to the garage and they have already done so.

The garage was dissatisfied with the $277,000 quotation for repairs in the third assessor's report and the insurance company has agreed to pay $307,000 minus the excess of $112,000 that you have already paid the garage.

We wish you all the best.

