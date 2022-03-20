Sick or underperforming?

Dear Claudienne

Since 2018, I had been an employee of Guardian Life Limited but was terminated effective February 7, 2022.

In October 2021, while delivering policy contracts in Duanvale, Trelawny, I fell ill and was taken to the Falmouth hospital by my clients. I had muscle spasms all over my body, and tingling and numbness in my legs. On returning to Kingston my condition worsened and my doctor gave me sick leave.

In December 2021, on the instructions of my doctor. I had the following medical tests: a lumbar spine MRI, pelvic ultrasound, fluoroscopy and CT scan of stomach and back X-Ray. After I did the tests the doctor gave me more sick leave.

When I went back to work on February 4, 2022, I was given a termination letter with an effective date of February 7, 2022 .

I was told that in August and October 2021, the company had sent me letters setting out the quotas I must reach. However, when I got the letter in October setting out the quotas I should reach, I was sick and truly was unable to work. However, they didn't give me a hearing to defend myself, they just executed their termination letter.

After I was terminated I sent several e-mails to the human resources manager and other senior executives of Guardian Life requesting them to pay monies owed to me. However, they have not acknowledged my e-mails up to this day, March 9, 2022.

I am asking you to assist me to get the money the company owes me as I am out of a job, and have increasing bills and expenses.

How can they terminate me and hold on to the monies owed to me for pension and my renewals of the policies I sold up to February 7, 2022. I would also like to get back my contributions to the branch fund,

NW

Dear NW

On contacting the HR manager of Guardian Life, Tell Claudienne learnt that the money owed to you had been lodged to your bank account on March 8, 2022.

However, you told the column that when you checked your bank account in the evening of that day, the payment was not there.

Tell Claudienne notes that the money was in your account when you went back to the bank the following day, March 9, 2022.

Tell Claudienne received the following e-mail from Guardian Life:

“It is not the company's policy to discuss matters relating to one's employment with third parties. We, however, advise that all amounts owing to NW were uploaded to her bank account on March 8, 2022. As is customary, we will communicate with NW regarding this payment.”

The HR manager told Tell Claudienne that the company was not aware of your payments to the Branch Fund as it was a social club.

We wish you all the best.

