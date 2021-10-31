Six financial institutions under the money laundering radar

The Financial Investigation Division (FID) of the Ministry of Finance currently has six financial institutions on its radar for money laundering.

These six unnamed institutions have been found to be non-compliant with Jamaica's anti-money laundering (AML) laws and pose a serious risk for money laundering activities. FID Principal Director Keith Darien, who made the announcement at a press briefing last Friday, was quick to point out there is generally a high level of compliance by financial institutions with the provisions of the Proceeds of Crimes Act (POCA), which is Jamaica's principal AML legislative framework.

Currently, the compliance rate is in excess of 90%. Between January and October of this year the FID concluded investigations into 17 asset recovery matters involving criminal benefits/assets with accumulated values of $1.185 billion and just over US$182,000. This compares with 13 cases that were completed in 2020, with criminal assets/benefit amounting to $303 million and US$1.541 million.

Darien noted that “Annualised, there has been an increase of over 50% in the number of investigations concluded and an increase of approximately 130% in the value of criminal assets/benefit identified, which are subject to confiscation or forfeiture order.” Of the 17 cases completed thus far in 2021, eight involved people convicted for drug trafficking offences and four for lotto-scamming activities.

The FID has identified assets — including real estate, motor vehicles and bank accounts — valued $303.3m and about US$54,000, which it will pursue to satisfy the Formal Orders, as they are obtained from the court. Five orders were granted by the court in 2021 amounting to $33 million.

Since the beginning of the year the division has restrained assets valued in excess of $334.5 million in furtherance of money laundering and asset recovery investigations as detailed below.

In regard to criminal investigations, as at October 2021, 32 persons have been charged with over 230 counts of money laundering offences. This represents a 28% increase when compared to the 25 charged during 2020.

In furtherance of money laundering and asset forfeiture investigations, 79 investigative orders were served on commercial banks and other financial institutions in keeping with POCA and the FID Act for the institutions to provide financial information on the subjects of investigations.

According to Darien, “The FID was able to achieve these results operating with about two-thirds of its capacity in its police and financial forensics units. Plans are afoot to urgently recruit other police officers and forensic accountants to ensure there is adequate capacity to effectively investigate and [prosecute] money laundering offences and deprive criminals of their illicit wealth.”

He emphasised that the FID comprises a team of professionals who are highly trained, motivated and empowered to undertake the most complex, high-impact financial crimes investigations. In concluding, the FID executive made the point that “for the division to remain effective, we encourage and welcome the cooperation of persons operating in the financial sector, other law enforcement bodies and all law-abiding citizens in general”.

The press briefing was called to commemorate Friday, October 29 that was recognised as National Anti-Money Laundering Day which was held under the theme: 'Taking action against money laundering'.