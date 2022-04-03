Dear Claudienne,

I am a former student of Brown's Community College in St Ann. I took out a loan from the Students' Loan Bureau (SLB) in my second year of nursing school because I was unable to pay my school fees.

On March 9, 2021, I borrowed money from the National Commercial Bank and paid off my student's loan in full. However, I am still receiving SLB messages showing overdue amounts that I owe.

In paying off the SLB, I actually overpaid them by a little over $10,000. I have not received a refund even though I have signed a refund form and have given my banking information to the SLB. In 2021 and this year, I have made several calls to the SLB to no avail.

Each time I call, I am put on hold for 20 to 30 minutes. The person on the other end of the call always tell me that they are going to see what the issue is. However, after being on hold for long periods, waiting for a response, the call is cut off with no explanation.

The first two times that I called the SLB, about April 2020, I was told that something was wrong with their system and that the final payment had been sent over to the accounts department.

This situation is affecting my credit score because it is showing that I am still owing the SLB even though the loan was overpaid. I am fed up with this situation, as if you are owing the SLB, they call or send you messages and also call and pester your guarantors. So why should the SLB be able to owe us and not refund any monies owed to us. I have received a closure letter from the SLB, but the loan is still not closed. The letter I got from the SLB stated the following:

“We are pleased to inform you that your loan totaling $292,355.00 plus interest and insurance disbursed in the academic year 2016 has been repaid in full and that you and your guarantors are no longer indebted to this organization. Congratulations on honouring your contractual obligations to the Students' Loan Bureau. Your repayment has made it possible for other eligible students to benefit from the loan fund. Our best wishes for your future endeavours.”

I would appreciate your help to find out from the SLB why it is taking so long for the money to be added to my account. I am anxious for the account to be closed and removed from my credit score.

VJ

Dear VJ

Tell Claudienne has been in dialogue with the SLB and notes that they contacted you and requested your banking information. We see that you sent your banking information to the SLB on February 24, 2022, and that this enabled them to complete the banking refund process.

Your SLB account is now closed and has been removed from your credit score. We also note that the SLB has refunded you the overpayment sum of money.

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-421/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail: edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com<mailto:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com>. Please include a contact phone number.