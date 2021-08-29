Solving manhole, electricity problems

Dear Claudienne,

I live in Duhaney Park. After the heavy rains from Tropical Storm Grace on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 the front yard of my premises is covered with faeces from the manhole. The problem I have is caused by blockage in the sewerage line as a result of people in the community putting unsuitable objects for flushing into their toilets. I have been having this problem since last year and have called the National Water Commission (NWC) several times to make a complaint. However, no one answers the NWC phone. I went to the NWC Maurescaux Road office but was not allowed to talk to anyone about the problem. I was told to drop my complaint in the box at their office and they would contact me within three days. I did as I was told but no one from the NWC has contacted me. My yard is in a nasty state and I am very depressed. A neighbour gave me your telephone number, so I would appreciate your help. I am sending you pictures of the situation on WhatsApp.

FF

Dear FF,

On Wednesday, August 18,2021, Tell Claudienne contacted the NWC manager, Corporate Public Relations and sent him your WhatsApp video. He promised to have the problem resolved that same day. However, at 5.45 pm that same day (Wednesday, August 18) you told Tell Claudienne that earlier in the day a “workman” from the NWC had called and told you that in a short time he would come to fix the problem. Tell Claudienne notes that when you called the NWC workman at 6:00 pm on the Wednesday, he apologised and told you that he had forgotten that he was to come to your premises to fix the manhole problem. The NWC workman promised to sort out the manhole problem by 10:00 am am the following day, Thursday, August 19, but when at 12 noon he had still not responded, Tell Claudienne again contacted the NWC PR manager. The column notes that the NWC PR manager spoke to the workman and that the NWC crew visited your premises the Thursday afternoon and resolved the problem. We wish you all the best.

Dear Claudienne,

Can you please explain why sections of St Mary are still without electricity after the Tropical Storm Grace on Tuesday, August 17,2021. I live in Heywood Hall, and up until today (Thursday, August 19, 2021) there is still no electricity. Meat in my refrigerator is now spoiling.

NS

Dear NS

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the JPS, and hopes that the following message that the column received from the company helps you to understand why electricity service was not restored to your community immediately. “When an electricity grid is impacted by a tropical storm, there is always damage that causes power outages. The type and extent of the damage depends on the nature of the weather system. The damage is usually caused by a number of factors such as landslides that bring down trees on lines, breaking them and dislocating poles. This has been the biggest challenge for the electric utility, especially in the eastern parishes. Electricity restoration takes time, and has to be done in keeping with international safety standards: to protect our workers, customers, and the electricity infrastructure. The steps in the electricity restoration process include: damage assessment, then the repair of damage to lines and poles, and then the energising of the lines to customers' premises.” We wish you all the best.

