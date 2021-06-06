Solving pension problems

Dear Claudienne,

I am an 82-year-old pensioner and I live in the Kingston 6 area. I have a mortgage account with JNBS (Half-Way-Tree branch).

Communicating with them to get information on my peril insurance payments I made in September and December 2020, has been frustrating.

I have paid off the mortgage that I had with JNBS and as my payments for peril insurance in September to December 2020 exceeded the premiums, I am due a refund.

I need them to release my title and to refund me the excess money I paid for the peril insurance and would appreciate your help in this matter.

CP

Dear CP,

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with JNBS and notes that the customer experience manager has contacted you.

You have informed the column that JNBS has addressed your concerns.

We wish you all the best.

Dear Claudienne,

I am seeking your help in this matter. I worked with the Jamaica Constabulary Force from December 1975 to July 2012, thirty-six years, seven months, and five days to be exact.

I took early retirement on July 7, 2012, at the rank of deputy superintendent of police.

In October of 2018, two months prior to my 65th birthday, I applied for my National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pension. On June 30, 2020, I noticed that a sum of $193,481.23 was lodged to my account, so I investigated and was told from the NIS office that that was my arrears.

My problem is that if I were to be paid a low monthly pension of $20,000.00, from December 2018 to June 2020, would be nineteen months making it $380,000.00. What calculation did they use to arrive at the sum I was paid?

My basic pay at retirement was $218,809.83. My wife, a retired teacher whose salary was $77,545.50 per month, received $404,097.77 and gets a monthly pension of $22,246.71.

How then could mine be less than $200,000.00?

Today July 16, I checked my account and saw where they lodged $10,537.25 indicative of my monthly pension.

So at the rank of deputy superintendent, my lump sum is $193,481.23 with a monthly NIS pension of $10,537.25 after nearly 37 years of service. I have not even been sent any form of communication stating my arrears and monthly payment, and something does not seem right to me.

I ask for your kind intervention in this matter so that some light may be shed on it.

RG

Dear RG,

Tell Claudienne contacted the NIS and has been informed that your pension benefits are being recalculated

We wish you all the best.

