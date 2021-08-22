Sorting out pension issues

Dear Claudienne,

'I am appealing to you to investigate why the pension processing system in Jamaica is so slow and unprofessional. I've travelled to Jamaica many times to sit with various persons to get some action; now my case seems to be stuck with the external auditors at the Ministry of Finance. I will be happy to provide more details to chronicle this unacceptable process — while giving thanks to those who have helped along the way. It's no wonder that some pensioners die waiting for their benefits. Help me please to make this matter public to bring attention and hopefully improve the system.

MS

Dear MS

The Pensions Administration Unit (PAU) of the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has explained to Tell Claudienne that the Human Resources Department at UTech, where you worked, took a long time to provide the Client Services Unit within the PAU, with the information needed to process your file. On receiving the information your pension benefits were calculated and sent for auditing to the external auditors who are independent of the PAU. The auditing process was, however, delayed by COVID-19 protocols.

Processing of your pension benefits was further delayed when the external auditors had questions about some of the information in your file and requested the PAU to do a re-calculation of your benefits. Your pension benefits which have now been finalised by the PAU, have been sent to the Accountant General for you to be paid.

We wish you all the best.

Dear Claudienne,

I applied for my NIS pension in October 2019, and recent checks at the local office in Montego Bay indicated that the pension was ready and had been mailed out inspite of my submitting a BNS savings account number.

I was told that the NIS book and cheque were mailed out to me in April 2020, but I have not received them. I am seeking your assistance in locating same.

BH

Dear BH,

Tell Claudienne contacted the NIS and notes that your payments are now being put into your bank account. We wish you all the best.

