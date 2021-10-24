Spice boss

After moving from homelessness to owning multiple homes and businesses, entertainer Grace “Spice” Hamilton is sharing tips about operating a successful business.

She was speaking on Flow's Inknowvation small business webinar on Friday.

Spice, who owns her own label Spice Official Entertainment, her own clothing brand Graci Noir, and her beauty line Faces and Laces, noted that there are 10 Ms which she uses to guide her approach in business – masterplan, manufacturing, manifesting, money, motivation, marketing, margin, multiply, management, and maintain.

But before implementing any of those strategies she urges small business owners to become more familiar with the Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) so they can start the process of becoming fully registered businesses.

“A lot of you might not want to register the business – nuh want pay tax. But the benefits of legalising will help you in many ways. You can get property acquisition, asset management, you can do your tax return as well, so you're creating a generational wealth,” said Hamilton, who is said to be worth US$3 million or J$450 million by celebritynetworth.com

With that said, she shared that the COJ is where you get to conduct a name search: “You can't just go create a name and decide you're gonna call your business that name if someone else has already registered this name.”

The entertainer and entrepreneur also explained the benefits of getting your business registered.

“They are going to give you a business certificate, which is going to come with your TRN (tax registration number) and normally your business TRN is your personal TRN with a slash 1 or 2, depending if you have multiple businesses,” she explained.

“Your business TRN will allow you to get your Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC) and that will allow you to import your goods or product into the country. When you have your TCC you can go to the bank and that's where you can also open your business account,” Hamilton continued.

She admitted that, at the start of her business she made a few wrong moves, which she warned entrepreneurs to avoid.

“Don't make the same mistakes that I made in the past, when I never had a business account and I mixed up my money and I mixed my personal account with my business account and the money coming in and I'm spending and I'm living lavish and I felt like oh yea mi a mek money and when you must guh back guh buy goods you don't know if it's the business money or your money. Never do that,” Hamilton warned.

Among some of the other pieces of advice she offered was to ensure that you got to know the profits, evaluate the expenses. If it's a big business you have to pay employees, light bill, rent, everything needs to be organised in order to have a successful business”.

In the meantime, Hamilton urged small business owners to think of their company as a vehicle.

“I refer to business as a vehicle, because just like your vehicle you have to take care of this business, you have to also maintain it. It's the same with business, you have to know how to run a business to make sure that it is in good condition.”

She explained that tooting the horn is marketing your business, and highlighted that digital marketing is crucial in today's environment. But she contended that digital marketing is more nuanced that many people realise, noting that, “When it comes on to social media you first need to know your target audience and that's a mistake that many of us make without even knowing. Statistics show that social media platforms like Instagram have a younger user base, while maybe like a Pinterest or Facebook has a more mature audience. So, when you are promoting your business you want to make sure that you use the right social media platform.”

With that in mind, she urged aspiring entrepreneurs to develop a spirit of stick-to-itiveness.

“Remember, I refer to business as your vehicle. When you're on the road and you're driving I want you to remember there's gonna be cars beside you, meaning, there's gonna be other businesses on the road, it's not just you alone. There's gonna be loud noises on the street; sometimes you have to stop at the red light, police may pull you over, you may end up with a flat tyre that may cause ruption. Storms may come, accidents can happen, but focus on the road, use your map, press gas and never look back until you achieve your goals.”

She continued, “Business is not an overnight success; don't be afraid to fail. Remember, losses are lessons so be strategic and dedicated because consistency equals success. Always remember it's not how the race starts it's how the race ends that really matters and never forget my famous quote is: Remember, money don't have foot, you have the foot, so you have to walk and go look fi it. The only thing that you have to do in business is start. It is maintained through tenacity, sacrifice, risk-taking, smart thinking, and staying innovative.”