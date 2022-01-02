Spur Tree Spices IPO closed two weeks early

THE Spur Tree Spices initial public offering (IPO), the last capital raise for this year, closed two weeks and two days early following huge demand for the shares. The IPO attracted $1.3 billion in subscriptions, well above the $335 million that was being sought.

In a release on the JSE on Friday, it was noted that all applicants may refer to the JSE website ( www.jamstockex.com) within six days of the closing date for the preliminary basis of allotment of the shares. Spur Tree Spices is expected to apply for the listing of its ordinary shares on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange this year.

The Jamaica Observer reported last Wednesday that equity analysts expected the IPO would be oversubscribed, given strong market interest. Spur Tree Spices offered 335 million shares but reserved approximately 158.1 million for specific categories of persons, including staff, suppliers and non-executive directors.

Earlier last week, Albert Bailey, chief executive officer of Spur Tree Spices, told potential investors that the stock was a valuable investment prospect, saying “our high-quality products satisfy a growing demand for authentic Jamaican flavours, and we want to raise funds to continue innovating and developing new markets. This is the right time to come on board and be part of what is an extremely bright future. We invite all Jamaicans to take the opportunity to invest in our rapidly expanding business”.

Spur Tree is a Jamaican company specialising in the production, distribution and sale of premium-quality, ready-to-use marinades and sauces, primarily for export. Its products are available in Jamaica, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Cayman Island, Costa Rica, and Australia through several distributor outlets. Over 90 per cent of revenue in 2020 was generated from export sales.

Harrinarine “Mohan” Jagnarine, executive director in charge of new business and market development and one of the original company founders, told investors about how the business started. “We started this company fifteen years ago to satisfy the growing demand for exotic Caribbean flavours in the export market – and our growth has been phenomenal. We have consistently delivered impressive results and there is plenty more to come as we continue to open new markets. We invite you to be part of the journey,” he told the virtual audience.

Recent company performance highlighted

In lauding the company's most recent performance, Douglas Robinson of GK Capital Management Limited, lead brokers for the IPO, said “Spur Tree has prevailed despite the adverse economic circumstances caused by the pandemic. Thanks to a continued strategic focus on expanding exports, and expert fiscal management to contain costs, the company is experiencing sustained growth and profitability.”

He said GK Capital is proud to be associated with bringing this IPO to market and anticipate a strong take-up of the offer. Company Chairman Metry Seaga highlighted recent investments as another prime reason for investors to snap up shares on offer.

Spur Tree plans to use the funds raised from the IPO to fund capacity building, innovation and expansion, along with liquidating existing debt.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund the invitation and listing expenses associated with the IPO, which expenses are not expected to exceed $25 million.