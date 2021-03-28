Tackling the thirst for credit in a challenging MSME landscape

WE can all agree that the issue of access to financing for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is a continuous problem that has been well documented over the decades, with different solutions proffered and even implemented to address the challenges faced by this very critical, but still very often undervalued, part of our economy.

A primary point in many of the debates about access to credit throughout the years has been the matter of security, as many micro and small businesses, including start-ups, often have little or no capital with which to guarantee loans, due to their informality in many instances and 'youth'. It's a problem that diminishes the capacity of brilliant and lucrative operations to realise their true potential and provide a boon to the economy.

It was cognisance of situations such as this that led to the pioneering of JN Small Business Loans more than two decades ago, which entered the market not just offering loans for the first time in Jamaica solely to the micro and small business sector, but introducing a special approach which was also mirrored by the Canadian-based Tools for Development, allowing entrepreneurs an opportunity to use the assets in their possession – household furniture and appliances, including the assets of relatives and friends – to secure financing.

In 2015 the introduction of the Security Interests in Personal Property (SIPP) Act promised even greater opportunities for persons, including those in the creative industry, to access financing by broadening the types of assets persons could use to secure loans, including non-traditional possessions.

Not too long after the introduction of the SIPP Act, in 2016, the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) introduced the Credit Enhancement Facility (CEF) that provided an even more practical way of allowing entrepreneurs to access credit by supporting the security requirements.

Through the CEF facility approved financial institutions (AFIs) have been able to on-lend to businesses, supported by a guarantee of up to 80 per cent of the collateral requirement. This facility, for which an annual fee for each client is applicable, has made the collateral requirements for borrowers far less onerous, making it possible for more businesses to access credit as they need only to provide 20 per cent of the collateral to secure the loan. At JNSBL we accept that remaining 20 per cent requirement in the form of household appliances, furnitureand motor vehicles, among other assets.

Additionally, following a recent revision of the terms and conditions of the facility to include updates to the approval process, AFIs can now approve loans that meet the standard rather than await the decision of the DBJ, which has increased the speed and volume of loans disbursed to the sector.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through what was then the Development Credit Authority (DCA), has for more than a decade provided a similar guarantee facility for micro and small businesses under its Loan Portfolio Guarantee Agreement with two microfinance institutions, guaranteeing up to 50 per cent of the loan amount to its lending partners. This partnership with the DCA (consolidated and renamed US International Development Finance Corporation) has allowed microfinance institutions to invest further in underserved communities as well as new businesses which traditionally face collateral constraints.

Both the US International Development Finance Corporation and the CEF have been important game-changers for micro and small business financing, and have been important cushions during this current economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The programmes provide support for both lenders and borrowers in the MSME sector, as institutions manage the risks and provide smoother access to credit to borrowers in desperate need of working capital and asset acquisition to support continuity and growth of their businesses.

The facilities provided by the DBJ and the USAID are not by themselves complete solutions, but they provide a pathway for businesses in these times. They demonstrate that although access to financing continues to be a challenge for our micro and small entrepreneurs, there are oases and opportunities for growth in what many may feel remains an acrid landscape where access to pools of finance are scarce. But there are rays of hope which are present and providing the right amount of energy many businesses need to grow and develop.

Gillian Hyde is the general manager of JN Small Business Loans Ltd.