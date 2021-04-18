Tell Claudienne solves another banking issue

Dear Claudienne:

I am writing this letter to you as a very displeased National Commercial Bank customer.

On April 7, 2021 at 7:55 pm, I went to the National Commercial Bank (NCB) branch ABM at West Trade Way in Portmore to make a deposit.

After I entered the account number for the account to which I was making the deposit, I deposited J$26,000 in the ABM, I got two receipts from the machine that said deposit error. The machine then returned my card but the receipt did not show the details of the transaction and although the machine indicated that there was a deposit error, the money that I had deposited was not returned to me. The ABM said, “ Sorry, I am temporarily out of service “ .

Shortly after I got a text message from NCB saying that my transaction was approved at 7:55 pm. Then a second later I got a next text message that said that the transaction was reversed . I also got an e-mail from NCB that stated that the transaction to my account was reversed .

However, when I checked the money had not been put back in my account. I contacted the person that was to receive the deposit and they sent me a screenshot of their online banking account that showed that $26,000 had been deposited to their account and then reversed .

I immediately contacted the NCB centre and was told by the agent that there would have to be an investigation because there was no record of the deposit to the account on file . She also provided me with a reference number.

The following morning, April 8,2021, I went to the NCB Portmore branch and spoke to a customer service representative. She told me that there was nothing she could do as I had already spoke to the NCB contact centre.

It was really a waste of time visting the NCB branch as they were of no help regardless of the fact that the problem had happened at that branch of the bank. I am really concerned and I need answers from NCB.

How is it possible for a deposit to be approved to a bank account and then automatically reversed? How is it that there is no trace in the NCB system of me making the deposit. I need NCB to answer my questions and to reimburse my money.

Along with my e-mail to the column are the following: the text messages and e-mail which I have received from NCB , a screenshot of the reversed transaction, a copy of the receipts the ABM gave me, as well as the error paper I got from the machine .

I would appreciate your assistance with this issue.

SW

Dear SW:

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the NCB Marketing and Customer Relations manager about your concerns. The column notes that on April 13, the J$26,000 was put into the account to which you sent the money.

We wish you all the best.

