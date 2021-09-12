Transfer woes

Dear Claudienne

I have been having problems with NCB and Scotiabank regarding a transfer of funds that was mistakenly sent to a wrong account. In July, I transferred funds from my NCB account to my Scotiabank account and in the transferral made an error with one digit in the Scotiabank account number. Scotiabank says NCB has to request the recall of the funds but, despite several calls to NCB, no help has been forthcoming. Your assistance regarding this matter will be appreciated.

DE

Dear DE

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with NCB and Scotiabank in regard to your concerns. We see that the funds were finally transferred to your Scotiabank account on Thursday, September 9, 2021. We wish you all the best.

Lights out

Dear Claudienne

I live in England and in 2019, when my mom died I came to Jamaica and went and paid money to the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) to have her account changed into my name. I also have a JPS account that is separate from my mother's account and even though I had been paying my bills while I was not in the island, the electricity was cut off and I had to pay $15,000 to get it back when I returned to Jamaica in 2020. I am frustrated with the JPS and need to know why the payments made to the account the company assigned to me are not being credited to my account..

HS

Dear HS

The JPS has told Tell Claudienne that you have been making payments to the wrong account. The error has resulted in the old account having a credit balance of over $29,700. The message Tell Claudienne received from the JPS stated the following. “To have this money transferred to the new account, HS simply needs to submit a signed letter requesting the transfer. This letter should be accompanied by a copy of her ID and proof of payments.” The JPS also explained that the $15,000 you paid to be reconnected was not a fine but was the unpaid bill amount, plus a reconnection fee of approximately $2000.

Please follow the JPS instructions, and we wish you all the best.

