The cost of an insult

MOST recently, we learnt of a major commodity trader who lost a valuable marketing relationship due to a personal insult delivered to a once valued partner.

The insult resulted in the breaking of relationships which led to losses and stagnation, plus increased borrowing where before the trader had sufficient revenues coming from the marketing relationship.

The lessons of respect learnt at the knees of our parents and grandparents can result in the building of value, increased income and better relationships.

Treating the weak with respect, the old with honour and your business and workplace counterparts with courtesy should be your daily mission.

Individuals who are in the habit of insulting others who they believe can do them no favours should be mindful of what the future holds.

The small businessman who you treat with short shrift today may be in a position to do you a major favour in the future.

Courtesy costs nothing. If you are unable to respond to a request within the time frame requested, then do communicate your regret for missing the timeline.

Further, desist from the verbal putdown which you so love to do, just because you believe it will never affect you in the future. It most likely will, as long as your target retains his or her memory.

In some cultures, it is impossible to do any business without showing and communicating respect to business partners, but in all social relationships.

Learn a lesson from the Japanese

Japanese culture is built around respect for privacy and respect for hierarchy. The Japanese are taught to value family members and strangers from early on. Showing respect is paramount and is much more than a greeting.

Silence, when required, is respectful; so is the ability to compromise and self-discipline. Loud and pushy behaviour is considered disrespectful too.

The German fine

Germans are ahead of many others in penalising insults. Fines for verbal insults are based on the income and the average charge is 15 – 30 days of what you earn, as determined by the magistrate, though the fine for showing the middle finger is fixed at 40 days of paid income.

In Moscow, fines have also been introduced for insulting the Government, and governing officials and making them subject to caricature.

A joke

The insult is sometimes offered as a joke, but when made with the intention to hurt, demean and undercut others, it can come back to bite you.

If you have been in the habit of demeaning others or “blowing them off,” retrace your steps and amend your ways.

You can never tell when this habit will come back and undercut something you hold valuable, bite you in the pocket or in an important relationship.

Afterall, it costs nothing to show respect and exhibit good manners. That's another tip to take with you into the new year.

Mind how well you talk to and talk about people both before their faces and behind their backs. You can never tell where, when and how an insult will cost you.

— Avia Ustanny Collinder