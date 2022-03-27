THE United States, one of the world's largest economies, seems set to accelerate movement towards the integration of digital assets as a means of providing financial services, including money and payments.

Last week, United States Undersecretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang indicated that the US Treasury Department will be issuing reports and recommendations intended on guiding discussion of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and similar assets used as currency.

The move follows US President Joe Biden's signing of an executive order (EO), in early March, which called for a coordinated approach to the development of digital assets in the national payments system.

The primary objective of the order is to address the risks and harness the potential benefits of digital assets which will reinforce American economic competitiveness and global financial leadership, Liang outlined in an address to the National Association for Business Economics on March 22.

She stated that the US Treasury will be partnering with other government entities “in assessing the future of money and payment systems, with a discussion of central bank digital currency; second, financial stability risks and regulatory gaps posed by various types of digital assets; third, their use for illicit finance and associated national security risks; and fourth, international engagement to support global principles and standards for digital assets and CBDC”.

Liang stated, “Our work on the EO will be guided by some shared core values for financial services. We want broader access to safe and affordable financial services, which can foster equitable economic growth and financial inclusion while protecting consumers, investors and businesses from significant risks of digital assets.”

She stated that the aim in view is the maintenance of a resilient financial system.

The technocrat said, “Regulatory policy for new financial products may need to evolve, but should follow same risk, same regulation,” in the sense that regulations should be based on risks of the activity rather than the technology itself.

“We also want to reduce illicit finance risks and safeguard national security from misuse of digital assets. And, for technology, we want to encourage responsible innovations that reinforce US leadership and are consistent with democratic values.”

Discussing the planned report on the future of money and payments she indicated that the Treasury, in consultation, addresses new forms of money — both private and sovereign — new ways to transfer money; and implications for the economy, financial system, financial inclusion; and national security.

Liang proposed: “Some specific questions are the consequences of possible design choices for a CBDC; how private digital assets would interact with CBDC; and the effects of advances in CBDC in other jurisdictions. The EO emphasises an urgent need for research and development on the potential design and deployment options of a CBDC so that the US is prepared to move forward if it is determined that it would be in the national interest.”

CBDC, she acknowledged, is likely to reduce transaction costs and widen financial inclusion.

Liang commented, “As we start, we recognise that new forms of money are gaining popularity, in part because existing forms of money and payments have some weaknesses. For example, costs and fees for bank accounts with low balances can be high. In addition, cross-border payments, including remittances, are inefficient and slow. Reflecting these and other factors, some households may not have adequate access to bank accounts and reliable payment systems.”

The Treasury official indicated that the Fed has emphasised that any CBDC should ensure privacy for its users, have an intermediated model, be transferable, and prevent illicit finance.

The EO calls on the Fed to continue studying CBDC, and in particular how it might affect the ability to effectively implement monetary policy, recognising that sovereign money is at the core of a well-functioning financial system, macroeconomic stabilisation policies, and economic growth, the Treasury official added.

Liang noted also that the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the chief technology officer of the United States, in consultation with the Fed, Treasury, and others, are expected to issue a report on the technological infrastructure, capacity, and expertise that would be necessary to support a CBDC system, should one be proposed.