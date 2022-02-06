The 'Kulture' is in the sauce! Kulture Kravings adds spice and convenience in the kitchen

WHAT started off as friendly secret recipes and sauces competitions between relatives have now turned into an established business which has positioned itself to tap into regional and international markets.

With a name that could not be more apt, Kulture Kravings offers a unique line of authentic marinades that are nutritionally flavoured and made from our own Jamaican herbs and spices.

Based in Mandeville, it offers five marinade flavours — Turmeric, All-Purpose with Spinach, Hot 'N Spicy with Annatto, Fricassee, and Jerk.

Krishna Oram Brown, CEO of Kulture Kravings, told the Jamaica Observer that the family-owned business is dedicated to providing excellent quality products with superior value.

“I have always had the desire to become a great entrepreneur in the agro-processing business, mainly because I recognised early on that I had a natural talent for making sauces and marinades. I have developed the skill mainly through a lot of practice and observation from my mom and my older siblings… it has always been a pleasure to create something new and exotic,” she shared.

Starting the business with funds from family and personal savings, she is confident that the $2.5-million investment will reap attractive returns, benefits she hopes will also transition her business into becoming a household name, both locally and internationally.

“We are aware that the sauce industry is a leading industry globally. While we are relatively new in the market, we know overtime we will become quite profitable in this industry,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

She recalled in the early stage of trying to balance a nine-to-five, as well as family life.

“My husband and I struggled to keep up with our demanding jobs and to give both our children the special care they needed. It wasn't always easy mainly because one of my children was diagnosed with autism. My son has some digestion issues, he is particularly sensitive to food containing gluten, dairy, monosodium glutamate and artificial food colouring,” Oram Brown revealed.

But this has guided her principles in the enterprise, making her aware and especially considerate to other people who are faced with similar challenges.

“There are other people who ideally like a healthier option and we were desperate to find one. I was definitely motivated by this kind of need and I think satisfying this need is a definite purpose for me,” she told the Sunday Finance.

With that goal in mind, the 36-year-old, who studied hospitality management and management studies, was able to get a foothold in the local market.

“Based on previous experiences I have recognised that consumers are yearning for the right value-added products that bring much convenience. Many persons desire to cook at home but they don't have a lot of time on their hands. With our line of marinades they bring convenience which makes cooking easier and faster,” she explained.

She boasted, “We are like a one-stop shop — you came in for one thing but left with much more. We don't only offer convenience, we offer great taste, nutrition and much more. It has been a confession by almost all our customers that they can't do without all five of our marinades and this is so mainly because of the importance of each marinade. We've been named 'seven days of the week three times of day' particularly because our marinades are great for all vegan, meat, and seafood dishes”.

But according to her, the best seller throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic has been the Turmeric marinade due to its health benefits.

“It is followed closely by the Fricassee, which is used to make one of our original Jamaican dishes, fricassee chicken,” Oram Brown added.

Kulture Kravings is currently available in MasterMac Foodstore and Super Plus Foodstore in Mandeville, Sampars in Crossroads, Kingston, and via online shops Yaahdy and Caribshopper. On Instagram the company's handle is @kulturekravingsja.

Established in June 2020, the enterprise has grown significantly through the guidance and support of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation, the Digicel Business/Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) Business Mentorship Programme, and 20 Twenty Strategies Consulting.

“It has been a worthwhile experience…I have a great mentor with a lot of experience in the manufacturing industry. I have received a lot of insights and I have learnt some valuable lessons. I have a whole lot more to learn and do. I'm depending on God to continue to bless me with enough energy and the right attitude to be successful on this journey,” she shared.

Kulture Kravings, however, was setback due to disruption to the global economy caused by the pandemic. Oram Brown explained that the company faced supply chain issues with packaging materials, shortage and price fluctuations for raw materials.

Nonetheless, she indicated that steps have been taken to alleviate these issues with suppliers and is also exploring alternative packaging ideas.

The CEO added, “This will put us in a better position to maximise sales on a monthly basis in order to have a constant cash flow and as a result increase production.”

In preparing to become globally ready, Kulture Kravings joined the JMEA in November 2021.

She told the Sunday Finance that within the first quarter of this year, she anticipates capitalising on Brand Jamaica through exports in the various regions such as Europe, the US, Canada and Asia.

“It was very important to join the JMEA, primarily because of the support and services that are being offered in regards to being a manufacturer and ideally to seek partnerships in exporting. The JMEA, over the years, [have] been that voice and support for manufacturers both locally and internationally, so I have no doubt that their services will help in the growth and development of Kulture Kravings,” she asserted.

This push for export was further bolstered by the company's rebrand.

“With the intention of focusing primarily on exporting, a rebranding was necessary to compete globally. It is the contributing factor in boosting our brand and to give our brand the international recognition needed to maximise on sales. Our customers have embraced our new logo and packaging, the feedback is great. In fact, they think it is a definite upgrade matching with the premium content of the products,” she said.

Ultimately, Oram Brown remains steadfast and relentless in her pursuit of success.

“Success is setting concrete goals and achieving them in a timely manner. Take as many chances, don't be afraid to fail. If you fail, try again until you get it right. It's important to develop a love for your craft, do an extensive research, have a set goal in mind along with being committed, disciplined and most importantly, offering excellent customer service. I feel passionate about making a difference based on the immediate demand for my products in the market,” she declared.

She added that she also aspires to give support to the special needs community and to unattached youths through various social intervention programmes.