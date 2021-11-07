As we continue our series of articles, we will look at some of the things a young person can do at the start of adulthood to put them in the right position to maximise the opportunities of life.

Build Credit

As a young person, most of us will not have homes or general utilities to pay as we start out. Some of us might have student loans or minor debt, but not everybody will have an obligation when they start their careers. The issue with this is that you won't have a credit history when seeking out a loan through a financial institution.

A simple solution to this is to use productive debt as a way to build a credit history. If you get a credit card and use it as if it were your debit card, you can build a credit history pretty quickly without any issue. People who invest with securities dealers can also consider margin loans which are borrowed against the value of financial securities. If your fortunes are good in the market, you can make more money without having to sell your existing securities and can build a credit history. People who have post-paid plans, take out hire purchase or other financing plans can use this route to build their credit history. Students who live on the halls of 138 Student Living at the university should know that them paying their rental payments on time, benefits them since these will be recorded with credit bureaus.

Trying to get financing without a credit history can be difficult and tasking when one is considering major life purchases. Thus, establishing a credit history with a high credit score can benefit you in so many ways.

Get a Driver's Licence and Insurance

Youth has its advantages especially when you're about to begin your career. However, many people make the mistake of getting their driver's licence when they finish higher studies and begin to work. This is a sure-fire way for an insurance company to charge you more in premiums during your first couple years as a car owner. If you get your driver's licence when you are legally allowed to apply, by the time you have are ready to purchase a car, the premium should be relatively lower due to you holding your licence for longer. Getting your licence at the end of college can mean paying twice the premium payments compared to your peers who got it earlier. A key thing to note is that people under 30 are charged a much higher premium due to the risk associated with the age group.

With respect to life insurance, it's critical to understand that getting this product when young will see you lock in low premium amounts from early. Nevertheless, the type of insurance policy you take out also matters as well. Term life is an insurance product which charges lower premiums with a defined timespan for the policy. If you die before the policy lapses, your beneficiary inherits the proceeds of the policy, but you receive nothing if the policy lapses. A whole life insurance policy pays you the face value of a policy once you continue paying the premiums and don't miss any payments. Though this policy pays your beneficiary in the same instance in case you die, the premiums cost a lot more than a term life policy. Whatever policy you choose to purchase, consider critical illness plans and health plans as well in your life plans. Critical illness can evaporate wealth quickly and leave you broke fast. Speak with an insurance agent to determine what works best for you.