Tips for young adults

ALTHOUGH today's young adults are some of the most educated, many are still undereducated on personal finance and the right steps to avoid the typical pitfalls which catch most adults on a constant basis. Today's article will focus on explaining things not taught in school and examples of how to walk with your best foot in the lane of life.

Budget

Budgeting seems like a daunting task when one starts working, especially if you seem to have a grasp on how money works. However, a budget lets you see where money is going and helps control how you allocate money on any given timeline.

Even if you don't know where to find a budget template, there are online programmes, mobile applications and even free Microsoft Excel spreadsheets online which can help you to start the process.

The first thing you can do when setting up a budget is to create space for utility bills and other essential expenses such as food and transport. Once you find this balance, you can allocate the remaining funds to your needs and savings, plus investments.

When your expenses fall below your budget, that extra money can be put to work in various ways such as investing in yourself by upskilling or having a fun day. If not, you could always invest in an index fund or another type of financial security like stocks or bonds so your money will work for you. If you spend more than what you budgeted for initially, you simply reallocate funds from elsewhere so that you're able to see how best to make each dollar stretch. A salary dispensation sheet which shows where money is directed through various banks is another budgeting tool which can assist as where the payment of bills is concerned.

The world of subscription-based services, which are usually denominated in a foreign currency, means that these expenses rise each year from a nominal perspective in your domestic currency. Thus, these expenses would need to factor in a higher foreign exchange rates so that you're not shocked when your subscription is charged to your card. So, a vacation which never changes in USD terms has cost more nominally in JMD terms each year, as the dollar depreciates to the greenback.

Credit Cards

A credit card can be a great gateway to either accessing other financing options or setting yourself up for a life of stress and headache. A credit card is a financial tool by which you borrow money from the card provider and repay the balance by the payment date. This isn't free money, nevertheless the bill isn't repayable when you use it ­— which makes it a great way to augment cash flow.

When you get a credit card, only use what's available with respect to the actual cash in your bank account. Thus, if you have a credit card with a $250,000 limit but your bank account only has $100,000, you shouldn't surpass that $100,000 amount on your card. Also, you should pay your balance in full, once you can, by the payment date. Even if only one cent is left on the credit card with a $100k bill, interest will be charged on the $100k and not the one cent remaining.

The benefits of a credit card are immense when one thinks about the ability to access benefits and build a credit score. If you use a credit card instead of your debit card and repay the balance daily, you get to build up a credit history – this will be important when you attempt to access other credit products. If you use your credit card after the billing period with your pay cheque coming in say 10 days, you have an option to augment your cash flow when cash is low at certain periods. Using a credit card also results in you generating points which can be redeemed for travel, online gift cards and even for investment purposes. Some credit cards offer a cash back option which gives back a percentage of the sale to you on every transaction, while others give discounts and access to exclusive locations.

A credit card can become your worst nightmare when misused. Never just pay the minimum amount on a bill or spend more than you actually earn in a given month. Debt consolidation loans might control the cost from an interest expense perspective, but the damage to your credit score can take longer to repair.