Tips for young adults

As young adults, there are things which we should do but never get around to doing because we either don't understand it or believe it to be an expensive process. However, the greatest illusion in life is the lack of knowledge which really doesn't exist in this digital age where information is accessible at the touch of a button. That's why today's article will zero in on investing and estate planning as tools for success.

Start Investing

The best time to have started investing was yesterday and the second best time is today. Before you write off investing by saying it is only for rich people, you should understand a simple concept called inflation. Inflation is the general increase in prices over time which in turn results in your money buying fewer goods and less services over time. Think of purchasing power as how many goods you're able to get with X unit of money. A simple example of this idea has been the price of a beef patty over the last decade and more so over the last two years. In 2008, $100 JMD (Jamaican Dollars) could buy a beef patty for $80 and leave you with $20 worth of change. In 2018, a beef patty cost $180 to purchase. Thus, $100 could no longer purchase the beef patty, but $200 could while leaving you with $20 worth of change. In 2021, beef patties now cost $200. As a result, you are no longer receiving change. This can be seen with the cost of other daily expenses in the form of gas, groceries and transportation.

So, by not investing and only saving, your money can only afford you fewer goods than yesterday. Investing doesn't just involve purchasing stocks of publicly listed companies, but there are also options of purchasing bonds, exchange traded funds and real estate. Even in the COVID-19 period, some stocks have gone up by 300 per cent locally while other stocks in the USA are up by as much as 1,900 per cent.

Over the last 10 years, equities have performed well globally as the world economy improved. Apart from just getting capital appreciation from increasing prices of a stock, there is also the income you get in the form of dividends paid just for owning the stock. Bonds offer in most cases a fixed level of income for a specific timeline for the owners. It might not perform as extravagantly as equities, but the income from the bond is stable. If one doesn't want to take risk by directly purchasing securities or have time to monitor the markets, you could simply purchase a unit trust or mutual fund. These collective investment vehicles allow you to gain exposure to those asset classes and experience the same benefits as if you held it directly. Speak with a licensed financial advisor and look at how you can improve the returns of your money so that it works for you continuously.

Write a Will and Prepare Online Accounts

Estate planning is something that many of us shy away from, but with the novel coronavirus pandemic, a lot of assets have become tied up in the probate courts as the owners didn't plan for the distribution of them in case of their untimely passing. It's best to protect your assets from early and let your dependents or family have little to no issues claiming ownership. Some simple ways one can protect their assets is through joint accounts for certain financial assets held in the bank or in the form of equity. Although this isn't ideal for many persons from a trust standpoint, the surviving holder on the account will become the primary owner and be able to access your assets without headache. One can also divide up assets in an account to your beneficiaries in a proportional manner if your financial institution offers that option. A will is a great thing to use in many cases, but it should be updated regularly and redone once you get married. Marriage invalidates any will written before that union.

A trust is another option which can be explored, but a lawyer would be the best person to speak on this topic. In this digital age, a lot of entities such as Google and Apple have offered their users the option to let users digital accounts go to a trusted person in case you pass away or your account becomes inactive for an extended period of time. This is a great way to let your surviving family members control how your legacy is displayed along with accessing critical information for specific matters.