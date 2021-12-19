Trade continues to rebound

Trade continues to reboundSunday, December 19, 2021
|
Jamaica's export earnings growth outpaced that of imports, but the value of goods sold abroad still remained at less than a third of imports, according to data provided by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin).
The data show exports up to the end of August were valued at US$1.05 billion, up 27.6 per cent from a year ago. The increase was largely due to higher exports of mineral fuels.
Imports on the other hand were valued at US$3.68 billion, up 19.7 per cent from a year ago due mainly to higher purchases of raw materials/intermediate goods, consumer goods, as well as fuels and lubricants.
Trade was impacted last year by the spread of the novel coronavirus. Statin says the improved out-turn this year reflects improvements in the global trade environment as countries relax measures that were implement last year to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy