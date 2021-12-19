Trade continues to rebound

Jamaica's export earnings growth outpaced that of imports, but the value of goods sold abroad still remained at less than a third of imports, according to data provided by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin).

The data show exports up to the end of August were valued at US$1.05 billion, up 27.6 per cent from a year ago. The increase was largely due to higher exports of mineral fuels.

Imports on the other hand were valued at US$3.68 billion, up 19.7 per cent from a year ago due mainly to higher purchases of raw materials/intermediate goods, consumer goods, as well as fuels and lubricants.

Trade was impacted last year by the spread of the novel coronavirus. Statin says the improved out-turn this year reflects improvements in the global trade environment as countries relax measures that were implement last year to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.