Tricky stituation with Students' Loan Bureau

Please see the following e-mail from my sister in Canada on behalf of her son, a beneficiary of the Students' Loan Bureau (SLB) who needs to change one of his guarantors.

“My son A F received a loan from the Students' Loan Bureau. He has been in Canada for the past six years, has been servicing his loan and is not in arrears.

A few days ago (June 6), one of his guarantors, who has been in the United States on the J-1 Teacher Exchange Programme, indicated that she has been offered a teaching contract there. The guarantor said she would need a no-objection statement from the Jamaican Government to take up the offer and it is her understanding that if she has signed as a guarantor for anyone who is still in repayment, the statement would be denied.

The guarantor has asked to be released from this position and asked us to find someone else to take her place. Since then, we have found someone in Jamaica who is willing to take over as my son's guarantor.

My sister in Jamaica contacted the SLB on our behalf to determine the procedure for a change of guarantor. According to the representative with whom she spoke, my son would have to be in Jamaica to take in the documents in person. This is impossible for him to do as he could not get the time off from his job and, if he could, flights are not going from Canada to Jamaica at this time.

It is a matter of urgency for the guarantor in the United States who wants to be relieved of this obligation to take advantage of the offer in the United States.

My sister in Jamaica lives in Kingston and is willing to take in any documents from my son and the new guarantor into the SLB but they are offering no alternatives to my son coming to Jamaica as my sister was told by the representative and a supervisor that “It is the rule”.

My sister was told that documents would be sent to my son, but he has only received a one-page document outlining the requirements for change of guarantor.

I would appreciate any help you could give us in this matter as we do not want to be the reason for someone not being able to take up an offer of employment.”

After my sister sent me this e-mail, I called the SLB to find out the process to change a guarantor, I was told that my nephew has to be in Jamaica to do so, even though he is a resident of Canada.

I would appreciate your help in this matter.

Tell Claudienne requested the Students' Loan Bureau for clarification on the need for your nephew AF to come to Jamaica to finalise the change of one of the guarantors for his SLB loan.

Tell Claudienne received the following e-mail from the SLB on Thursday June 17, 2021, that outlines the process for a guarantor to be changed.

“The procedure that surrounds the guarantor change process requires completion of contractual documents from the beneficiary and the new guarantor. Based on the current policy, these documents are required to be presented physically for review and assessment.

Based on the circumstances outlined below, we are willing to allow the beneficiary to complete the requisite documents in the presence of a notary publican. This includes a JP, medical practitioner, or

attorney-at-law with a stamp or seal affixed. Once completed, the original copy of the documents should be FedEx or submitted by the representative of choice.

To finalise the process for the guarantor change, the new guarantor will need to visit the office to present the requisite documents for review and assessment.

We can also make arrangement for the assessment to be done via telephone and the documents completed in the presence of one of the notary publican's listed above. Once completed, the document would need to be submitted to the SLB for final submission and sign off. After the guarantor is assessed and if deemed suitable, then we will complete the change. If the guarantor is not suitable, the existing guarantor will not be released until a suitable replacement is identified.

Alternatively, the customer may close the loan and the guarantor would be released immediately.

Please be guided accordingly.”

Please inform the column if your nephew experiences any further difficulties in this matter.

We wish you all the best.

